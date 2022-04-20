Mid-year wage increases create debate among county commissioners

YORK – With four York County motorgrader seats sitting empty right now, because of employees leaving and no one wanting to take the jobs, a debate was held this week among the county board members as to whether mid-year/mid-budget raises for road department employees should take place.

“I just wanted to report to you that we are down four employees in the roads department right now and we had a person who was coming on at $18 an hour but then he found another job for $27 an hour and took that instead,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said to his fellow county board members during their regular meeting. “We need to do something. There is plenty of money in the budget and we have to make this work. We have 1,100 miles of roads in the county and we need to keep them maintained. We need to get the salaries up for road department workers, in order to keep and get people. I just wanted to open this up for discussion. We just have to do something.”

Bamesberger proposed the starting wage of $18.50 be bumped to $20 an hour and all roads department employees be given a $1.50 an hour raised to start immediately.

“I talked with Harvey (York County Highway Superintendent Keim) as we work through this what we can do for all our employees, and that’s been my stumbling block in that this wage increase is not being presented for all the employees and this is only for one department,” said York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “And we know that as the fiscal year still have two months in it, there would be departments that cannot financially handle raises such as this right now because of other issues that have happened this year.”

“We are down four people right now and one person is talking about retirement, which would make five,” Keim said.

“In talking with others in the community, our struggles are no different than anyone else, as everyone is trying to pay employees as much as they can and still stay in business. But we need to treat all the employees the same,” Obermier said.

“The elected officials can set the wages of their employees in any way they want within their budgets,” Bamesberger responded. “We dictate the wages for the roads department, which is a big difference. We have got to give them more money and train them better.”

“We just approved wages six months ago, we debated the number put before us and approved the set wages for the fiscal year,” Obermier said. “So if the cost of living keeps going up, we just keep giving wages increases every six months? And do you think $1.50 would even make a difference?”

“I think going from $18.50 to $20 would help,” Bamesberger said. “We need people and we have to do something. We do have our ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds – we got $1.3 million this year and we’ll get $1.3 million next year. We’ve talked about giving out pandemic work bonuses, which we never did, and the roads department is very important.”

“I talked with Kelly (County Clerk Turner) about that and she had a good point in that a lot of employees came to work every day during the pandemic as well,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes.

“Looking at this $1.50 raise an hour, that would come to about $114,000 a year, so one penny (on the levy) could generate those funds,” Bamesberger said. “I don’t see any problem adding a penny to the levy because I assume valuations will increase. The elected officials got $2,500 raises per year, this year, but we pay our maintainer operators $20,000 less than them a year?”

“How much of the road budget is for personnel?” Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin asked.

“It’s crowding about half, if I remember correctly,” Keim said.

“I think we need an incentive to hire and keep what we have because we are losing too many people,” Bamesberger said.

“You talked about the struggle with staffing for the roads department,” Bulgrin said. “Are we having the same struggle in other areas?”

Obermier said some people have resigned their positions in different departments within the courthouse in the last few months – some have been replaced, some have not.

“But we also have to remember we are in the middle of a budget that we lock ourselves into for a year,” Obermier said.

Typically, wages and salaries are set during the budget process for the entire fiscal year. The current fiscal year doesn’t end until the end of May and the budget for the next fiscal year will not be established until September.

“I guess that’s the area where I struggle,” Bulgrin said. “I think there’s a need at the road department, but we are approaching the end of the fiscal year. I also wonder if we make it hard for people to meet the requirements? Should we look at the benefit package for everyone? I’m just not ready to act today, not until we look at all those options and ideas.”

“So you are fine not having more employees in the roads department?” Bamesberger asked Bulgrin.

“That’s now what I’m saying,” Bulgrin said.

“Yes, you are,” Bamesberger responded.

“If you walk into Walmart, there is a sign that says they are hiring at $16 an hour,” Sikes said. “And those people don’t need a CDL (commercial driver’s license) or requirements. Crazy or blind, they get paid the same as our road workers.”

“And there is enough in the roads department’s budget to do the increases,” Bamesberger said.

Grotz noted that this matter was on the agenda two weeks ago but was continued to this meeting so all board members could be attendance. “At that time, when it was on our last agenda, there were calls from people asking why we are talking about wage increases now. As you said, Randy (Obermier), we are tied to a budget. I’m sympathetic to the fact that yes, we need to do something. But my issue is when we take that leap.”

“I’ll make a motion we adopt a raise of $1.50 now and then another $1.50 in the next year and then another $1.50 in the year after that,” Bamesberger said with Sikes giving it a second.

“I think we realize the need,” Bamesberger said. “We are down four people and we are losing people to other places because we are not paying enough.”

“Would you be open to amending your motion?” Grotz asked Bamesberger. “I don’t see a commitment for all three steps (for three consecutive years) passing. I just was wondering if you would consider thinking about that.”

“Going three years out ties the hands of future boards that you and I will not be on,” Commissioner Bulgrin said to Commissioner Bamesberger.

“You are right,” Bamesberger responded.

They asked Keim if doing the $1.50 raise, now, without future raises built in, would be sufficient and he responded, “$1.50 to finish out this year would be a lot better than nothing.”

It was noted that the $1.50 raise would not phase out at the end of the fiscal year – it would continue on as the new wage.

The motion was amended by Bamesberger for all road department employees to get a $1.50 an hour raise now and then future raises could be negotiated for the next budget year.

Keim also noted this raise would be for everyone in the roads department except himself.

“I’ll stick with the point I made,” Obermier said. “Unless we talk about all the county employees, I’m not on board.”

“You are looking at it wrong,” Bamesberger said to Obermier.

“I can look at it any way I want,” Obermier said to Bamesberger. “And when I get calls on this, I’ll send them all your way.”

“Let them call,” Bamesberger said.

“We don’t see eye to eye on this,” Obermier said.

“No, we don’t,” Bamesberger responded.

Regarding an immediate $1.50 an hour raise for road department employees only, Bamesberger and Sikes voted yes. Obermier, Bulgrin and Grotz voted no.

“In the future, I would like to see us do something with our federal dollars in giving bonuses to all the county employees -- $4,000 per employee, excluding elected officials,” Sikes said, noting elected officials are excluded by law from receiving bonuses from the ARPA funds.

