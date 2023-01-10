Michael Rush

Michael Joseph Rush, age 59 of York, died Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Lincoln surrounded by family. He was born on October 5, 1963 to Ephraim “Bud” and Barbara (Lowery) Rush in Ottowa, Ill., and he spent the formative years of his life growing up in Colorado Springs, Colo. Following his graduation from Wasson High School in 1982, he moved to York, as freshman student at York College (now York University) where he met Janet Reno of Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were united in marriage on June 9, 1984 and were married for over 38 years.

After short stints in Idaho Falls, Idaho and Colorado Springs, Colo., they moved back to York where Mike served as a youth minister at the East Hill Church of Christ and an admissions counselor for York College before taking on the role of the Director of Admissions. In 1990, they moved to Sacramento, Calif. where he served as a youth minister at the Winding Way Church of Christ for four years before moving back to York in 1994. In 1995, Michael started Heartland Campus Ministries at York College and continued as Campus Minister until his brain hemorrhage in 2002. Janet cared for Mike for eighteen years at home, and in 2020, he moved into a nursing home in Lincoln.

Mike was a long-time member of East Hill Church of Christ in York. He was a loving husband, father, “grampa”, campus minister and youth minister. He was a friend to all and stranger to none.

He is survived by his wife, Janet of York; his sons, Zachary Rush of Iowa City, Iowa, Caleb (Aubrey) Rush and grandson Mateo Michael of Frisco, Texas and Andrew (Shelby) Rush and grandchildren Barrett and Norah of Lincoln. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara Rush Armstrong of Fountain, Colo.; brother, Chad (Erica) Rush of Security, Colo. and countless aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family members, “adopted children,” and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Garry Rush.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023 at East Hill Church of Christ in York. The service will also be live-streamed on the East Hill Church of Christ Facebook page. Private family inurnment. Cremation, no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to York University Campus Ministry. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.