Michael Rush

Michael J. Rush, age 59 of York, died Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Lincoln. Full obituary to follow. Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023 at East Hill Church of Christ in York. Private family inurnment. Cremation, no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to York University Campus Ministry. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.