Meth-related case bound over to District Court

YORK – A case against Russell L. Vassar, 49, of York, involving alleged methamphetamine possession, has been bound over to District Court.
Vassar has been charged with a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison and 12 months post-release supervision upon conviction.
According to court documents, a York police officer was on regular duty in the middle of the night when he saw a vehicle with no license plates or in-transits.
The officer says in the probable cause document that the driver was Vassar and the officer acknowledged that he knew Vassar “from previous law enforcement contacts. Vassar is also known to use methamphetamine.”
The officer said he asked for consent to search the vehicle, with Vassar giving consent.
When the officer said he informed Vassar that he was going to also check him for weapons, “and Vassar then stated that he had two capped needles in his right rear pocket.”
The officer said Vassar also told him he had some needles in the center console.
Court documents indicate that officers allegedly found an unlocked lock box in the backseat under a subwoofer box. “In this box, I located a digital scale with residue of suspected methamphetamine n the plate. The search also turned up nine hypodermic needles. All nine needles had suspected methamphetamine residue in them. One of which was located in a bag with two bank cards with Vassar’s name. The digital scale and all needles field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.
