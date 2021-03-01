 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meth possession leads to probation
0 comments
top story

Meth possession leads to probation

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse Stock 3

YORK – After he was stopped for speeding in York County, a New York man was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony.

Manuel Farmer II, 38, of Norwich, N.Y., was traveling on Highway 34 near Road U when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw him speeding, according to court documents.

In the affidavit filed with the court, the deputy says he clocked Farmer at a speed of 75 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He said he initiated a traffic stop near Road W.

“I made contact with him and had him exit the vehicle and he allowed me to conduct a pat search of his person for weapons,” the deputy said in his affidavit. “During the pat search, I felt a small container in his right front pants pocket. Based on my experience, I have found similar containers which have contained controlled substances in the past. While seated in my patrol unit, Manuel admitted that the container in his pocked contained a small amount of methamphetamine. Manuel produced the small container which contacted a white crystal-like substance which later field tested positive for methamphetamine. A probable cause search of the vehicle also uncovered a small glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine which was located in the center console.”

He was convicted of a Class 4 felony and sentenced this past week to three years of probation.

The probation sentence will include two future stints in jail – one for 30 days and another for eight – which can be waived by the court if he is in compliance with the terms of probation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH says it supports probe into Cuomo allegations

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Diverse group of cities have highest rates of gay households
National News

Diverse group of cities have highest rates of gay households

  • Updated

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Once known for singer Anita Bryant's anti-gay rights campaign and a ban on gay and lesbian adoptions, Florida is now home to two metro areas with among the highest concentrations of gay and lesbian coupled households in the U.S., according to a new report released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News