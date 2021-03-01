Meth possession leads to probation

YORK – After he was stopped for speeding in York County, a New York man was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony.
Manuel Farmer II, 38, of Norwich, N.Y., was traveling on Highway 34 near Road U when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw him speeding, according to court documents.
In the affidavit filed with the court, the deputy says he clocked Farmer at a speed of 75 mph.
He said he initiated a traffic stop near Road W.
“I made contact with him and had him exit the vehicle and he allowed me to conduct a pat search of his person for weapons,” the deputy said in his affidavit. “During the pat search, I felt a small container in his right front pants pocket. Based on my experience, I have found similar containers which have contained controlled substances in the past. While seated in my patrol unit, Manuel admitted that the container in his pocked contained a small amount of methamphetamine. Manuel produced the small container which contacted a white crystal-like substance which later field tested positive for methamphetamine. A probable cause search of the vehicle also uncovered a small glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine which was located in the center console.”
He was convicted of a Class 4 felony and sentenced this past week to three years of probation.