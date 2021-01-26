Meth possession case bound over to district court

YORK – A case of alleged methamphetamine possession against a York woman has been bound over to District Court.
Rachelle Gunhammer, 26, was initially charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction; and committing child abuse negligently, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
The last two counts were dismissed and it is the remaining possession charge that was bound over to District Court after a probable cause hearing in county court.
According to court documents, Gunhammer was on probation and an officer with the York Police Department conducted a probation search of her home.
During the search, the officer says he found a bag containing approximately a gram of methamphetamine, a cut straw, several needle caps and an unused needle.
He said the suspected methamphetamine later tested positive as being what the officer suspected.
Gunhammer was on probation for a conviction of possession of a controlled substance, at the time of the police search of her residence.
Arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.