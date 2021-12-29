Meth, obstruction case transferred to problem solving court

YORK – A case that began with three felony charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglar’s tools and obstructing a law enforcement officer has been transferred to problem solving court for a York man.
Allen D. Wilcox, III, 25, of York, pleaded guilty to the charges as part of the transfer.
The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on patrol in Gresham, as he was attempting to locate a suspected burglar who had been breaking into vehicles.
According to court documents, the deputy saw a motorist violate a traffic law and a traffic stop was initiated.
Wilcox was the driver.
The deputy said Wilcox began “agitated and argued the reasoning for the stop. I asked Mr. Wilcox if he had any weapons on his person and I attempted to frisk him for weapons at which time he became agitated and refused the frisk. Mr. Wilcox informed the deputy he had a meth pipe in his front left pocket.”
The pipe was retrieved and a canine was deployed, which indicated to narcotics in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, a plastic bag containing meth was found, along with a glass meth pipe, a meth bong, one plastic bag containing meth and two tooters containing meth.