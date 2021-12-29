Meth, obstruction case transferred to problem solving court

YORK – A case that began with three felony charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglar’s tools and obstructing a law enforcement officer has been transferred to problem solving court for a York man.

Allen D. Wilcox, III, 25, of York, pleaded guilty to the charges as part of the transfer.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on patrol in Gresham, as he was attempting to locate a suspected burglar who had been breaking into vehicles.

According to court documents, the deputy saw a motorist violate a traffic law and a traffic stop was initiated.

Wilcox was the driver.

The deputy said Wilcox began “agitated and argued the reasoning for the stop. I asked Mr. Wilcox if he had any weapons on his person and I attempted to frisk him for weapons at which time he became agitated and refused the frisk. Mr. Wilcox informed the deputy he had a meth pipe in his front left pocket.”