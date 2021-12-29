 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meth, obstruction case transferred to problem solving court
0 comments
top story

Meth, obstruction case transferred to problem solving court

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse Stock 2

YORK – A case that began with three felony charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglar’s tools and obstructing a law enforcement officer has been transferred to problem solving court for a York man.

Allen D. Wilcox, III, 25, of York, pleaded guilty to the charges as part of the transfer.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on patrol in Gresham, as he was attempting to locate a suspected burglar who had been breaking into vehicles.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to court documents, the deputy saw a motorist violate a traffic law and a traffic stop was initiated.

Wilcox was the driver.

The deputy said Wilcox began “agitated and argued the reasoning for the stop. I asked Mr. Wilcox if he had any weapons on his person and I attempted to frisk him for weapons at which time he became agitated and refused the frisk. Mr. Wilcox informed the deputy he had a meth pipe in his front left pocket.”

The pipe was retrieved and a canine was deployed, which indicated to narcotics in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, a plastic bag containing meth was found, along with a glass meth pipe, a meth bong, one plastic bag containing meth and two tooters containing meth.

Deputies also found one metal pry bar, one screwdriver, one flashlight and one metal punch, suspected to be intended for committing burglaries.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID measures for Chicago's largest NYE fireworks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News