Meth case results in probation for York man

YORK – Casey Berger, 40, of York, has been ordered to a lengthy probation period in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine.

This case began when an officer with the York Police Department received a report of a reckless driver on North Lincoln Avenue. The officer says in his affidavit that he saw the vehicle in question and followed. When he ran the license plate number, it came back as expired, so a traffic stop was initiated.

The officer, in court documents, indicates Berger was the driver of that vehicle. The officer says Berger told him he did not have his driver’s license with him.

“While asking for registration and insurance, I could see a needle sitting in the center console area of the vehicle,’ the officer says in the affidavit. “Through my training and experience, this usually means that the needle is used to inject methamphetamine. Casey was so nervous that both of his arms were shaking so much that he could hardly hold the title of the vehicle. I also have been told by multiple individuals in the past that Casey Berger uses methamphetamine. He did not have any registration, insurance or a driver’s license.”

The officer was then informed by dispatch that Berger had a suspended driver’s license.