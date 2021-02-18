Meth case bound over to District Court

YORK – A case, involving the possession of methamphetamine, against Kimberlee C. Wells, 36, of Modesto, Calif., has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

This case began when the York Police Department was dispatched to a gas station at the interchange in reference to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

The investigating officer says in his affidavit filed with the court that the vehicle was a Jeep Grand Cherokee with Arkansas license plates. He said the hood was up on the vehicle and he stopped to assist.

He said the sole occupant in the vehicle at the time was Wels and she said she and her fiancé were experiencing some vehicle troubles. The officer said, however, when speaking with her, he saw a butane torch sitting on the driver’s seat – which his experience told him that these are often used by users of methamphetamine.

The officer said he also noticed she was very nervous and jittery, was speaking fast and was hard to understand.

At that time, other officers arrived and she told them there was a pipe between the passenger seat and the center console.

The canine officer was deployed and the dog indicated to the presence of narcotics.