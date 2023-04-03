AURORA – Friday afternoon and evening were for shopping an array of unique items, dining on sloppy joes or pulled pork and visiting with friends and new acquaintances … and that was before the evening auction had even fired up at the annual Nebraska Mennonite Relief Sale in Aurora.

Saturday was bigger still with a full day of activities including the mammoth quilts-and-much-more auction that has become the stuff of state legend over more than four decades time. The two-day event requires six or seven auctioneers to pull off.

A major attraction again this year was the pop-up store of items offered for sale by 10,000 Villages from its state headquarters in Lincoln. A fascinating variety of unique items hand-crafted by residents of underdeveloped regions in the world drew a constant stream of shoppers.

Jillian Christy, executive director of 10,000 Villages in Lincoln, explained that income from selling the fascinating, very-high quality global products provides a living wage people who make them that would otherwise suffer deep poverty.

Items at the pop-up store in Aurora were transported from the 10,000 Villages outlet in Lincoln.

As reported in an earlier YNT story, among a multitude of other outreaches, relief funds supported tens of thousands of Haitians whose lives were devastated by an epic earthquake in 2010, the ramifications of which still plague the country.

Nebraska’s sale by itself in the past 43 years has generated more than $6 million in Mennonite Central Committee support for both global and state projects.