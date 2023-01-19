Men arrested under influence of drugs at York County farmstead

YORK – A 53-year-old Wyoming man and his traveling partner have been formally charged with felony drug possession after they were found highly intoxicated at a farmstead in York County.

It was 3 a.m. when the York County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a man who lives on a nearby farm who said two suspicious men were at his home, not making sense and likely under the influence of something. The man said it appeared they had been there for four to five hours and they said they had run out of gas.

Deputies went to the farmstead and when they arrived, they saw a vehicle with Utah plates. The windows were iced over and there were many items in the vehicle – “it appeared to be trashed with garbage and other items.”

While the deputies were looking at the vehicle, the man who reported the situation came outside from a shop building and said the two men in question were inside his house. He also told the deputies “they were out of it.”

Deputies found William Willden sleeping in a bed and the other man, identified as Gideon Jackson, 19, was in the room as well.

The affidavit filed with the court says Jackson “acted very strange by not sitting still and was very fidgety.”

The deputies spoke with Willden, “who appeared to be very tired but spoke very fast while slurring his speech.” They believed he was under the influence of methamphetamine and was “crashing.”

Deputies said in court documents, Willden said they ran out of gas but he didn’t remember much because he was sleeping while Jackson was driving.

Meanwhile, another deputy found methamphetamine on Jackson’s person and he was arrested.

After a York County drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, a search was conducted and deputies allegedly found a bag of methamphetamine, a loaded syringe, two used syringes and seven unused capped syringes.

Willden was arrested as well.

Willden’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for this week in York County Court.

Both men were charged with Class 4 felonies.