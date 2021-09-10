Memories of Sept. 11, 2001

It was a regular morning as I made my way to the York Police Department as I did every day. Back then, I got daily call reports from the department and I picked the papers up in person. When I got into the police station, however, it was really strange as all the officers on duty (and a few who were off duty) were in the station at the same time, standing around a television. That was unheard of – it was usually just Deb at the front desk who handed me my papers and chatted with me as everyone else was out on patrol. They informed me an airplane had hit the World Trade Center . . . and as we all stood there, watching the scene unfold, I heard an exclamation from the then-chief. He was a quiet spoken man – yet, he uttered a swear word followed by “another plane” and we watched with horror as the second plane exploded upon impact. For some reason, I noticed an instinct by all those officers in that room – they subconsciously and simultaneously gently rested their hands on their service weapons, almost like an instinctive protective motion. A few hours later, back at the York News-Times offices, as we worked to change the front page we had originally planned, my phone rang. It was Brian Ruckle, my good friend and former co-worker who had recently moved to China. He asked if we were OK and proceeded to remind me terrorists might want to bomb Nebraska because of Offutt Air Force Base – he said he was surprised to feel safe in China and then wished me “good luck,” right before he hung up. That was the weirdest conversation – and the strangest, most heart-breaking day in our nation. I think I cried every day for weeks, watching the nightly news, and wondering what our world had come to.