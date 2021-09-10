Memories of Sept. 11, 2001

Editor’s note: Everyone remembers exactly where they were, who they were with, how they realized Sept. 11, 2001, was to become a tragic yet heroic day in the United States’ history. We reached out to you, the readers, to ask you for your memories of that day, that moment, that changed everything. These are your submissions:
By Steve Moseley, York, formerly of Powell, Wyo.
The horror revealed itself in fits and starts on the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range that awful September day.
Colleague and friend Chuck Hassler and I were dispatched by the Powell Tribune in Powell, Wyo., to cover a Bureau of Land Management ‘gather’ on the day destined to change America forever. He was there to observe, conduct interviews with officials, wild horse capture advocates and angry protesters alike. My task was to capture this amazing day with my cameras. And amazing it was, doubly so for a flatlander from Nebraska who never dreamed he would be privileged to see such a spectacle, never mind photograph it from close-up, huddled behind a burlap screen on an overlooking ridge.
Although we could not yet see it, in the distance we heard a BLM helicopter drumming a “thump, thump, thump” beat that grew louder and more palpable as the machine hazed a group of wild mustangs through a labyrinth of canyons toward the catch pens of the Britton Springs wild horse facility located above the Bighorn Canyon Recreation Area between Lovell, Wyo., and the west slope of the Bighorn Mountains. When the copter came into view from our high vantage point we saw it swaying back and forth above and behind a herd of running horses … not pushing too hard, but just hard enough to keep them galloping toward the trap. Near the corrals behind a huge boulder a man waited, holding a domesticated wild horse by its halter. At a signal from the pilot, he unsnapped the halter and released the “Judas horse” which immediately raced back to the pens, unintentionally leading its wild brethren to capture.
Later, as our group gathered in the shade near the holding pens and barn, the unbelievable 911 tragedy began to unfold. Ponderously. Excruciatingly slow.
This is remote, high desert country the words ‘hard scrabble’ are insufficient to describe. Sage brush, cactus, a few scruffy bushes … but mostly rocks and blazing sun at the base of the Pryor Mountains. The sparse range will allow only so many horses to survive, thus their own reproductivity, compounded by this unforgiving environment makes periodic roundups necessary.
There are no cell signals here, no TV or radio either. It is like entering a time warp where the modern world is unwelcome.
A small BLM trailer had a satellite phone, but all the rest of us might as well have been buried in a deep cave. We knew something was up when faces turned ashen near the trailer as a BLM staffer emerged from the tiny hovel with the first announcement that something was going on in New York. Like everyone, we figured the first tower was some kind of unimaginable but innocent accident. The many reports that followed from the thin thread between us and rest of the planet - each more grim than the last – soon proved otherwise.
The second tower, then the Pentagon, then a crash in Pennsylvania – no survivors on board any of the planes and countless fatalities on the ground. I can tell you experiencing 911 in such a place – one that time still has yet to acknowledge – was like a psychic episode. An out-of-body experience.
Our copter – like all other aircraft in the United States – was grounded. Ordered out of the sky above that primitive, almost mystical setting.
Chuck took the news especially hard. Turning to me with a look of complete heartbreak and confusion, he asked, “Mose, does this mean we are at war?” It was not a rhetorical question.
“Sure looks that way, Chuck,” I answered, and we were. What you and I never imagined that day, though, was that this war would never and will never end.
By Addy Anderson, high school English teacher at Cross County
The thing I remember the most about 9/11 was the movements of those around me – or lack of. It was early in the morning and I remember walking into my third grade classroom. Normally, Mrs. Duey was ready to greet us with a big smile on her face, but on this morning all I remember was a group of teachers, Mrs. Duey included, whispering together. They were concerned.
We were asked to sit down in our seats and to immediately start working on some mundane activity. Normally, Mrs. Duey was moving around the room. On this morning, she just stood there. After a half hour, she solemnly told us what had happened in New York City, in Washington D.C., and in Pennsylvania. I don’t think any of us fully understood the context of the attack, but we knew that something was terribly wrong. Our elementary school was so quiet; there were no laughs had that day. Students were being picked up by their parents; our numbers quickly dwindled.
When I was finally reunited with my mom, we grabbed my sister and headed home. All night, I remember how little we moved – glued to the television. We watched the news – Fox or CNN, I can’t remember. They just kept showing live footage of the devastation in New York City, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania. No one was moving; there was smoke and a few figures droning around piles of rubble. I’ll never forget how still America was on 9/11.
By Elissa Wolfe, York County
I was in seventh grade at Benedict Middle School. We walked into our social studies room and our teacher had a TV with the live broadcast of what was going on. I distinctly remember one of the boys in my class ask the teacher, “What movie is this?” He turned around and we could see that something was really wrong. He quietly said, “This isn’t a movie. America is under attack.” We all sat down and watched coverage for the entire class period. We watched the towers burn and collapse. We saw the Pentagon in Washington D.C. with smoke billowing out from the gaping hole on the side. We heard about and then saw the Pennsylvania field where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after the passengers fought back. The teachers were all stunned. Nobody quite wanted to go back to teaching classes. For the days following, I remember watching footage, the replays of the live news broadcasts and slideshows that the networks played of missing people. I’ll never forget that day. Or that whole week. I’ll also never forget the number of American flags that started to appear around town, on houses and even on vehicles. America changed that day. Some change was good, others not so much. We can't ever forget that day. We shouldn't. We owe it to all of the lives lost that day and afterwards.
By Ben Northrop, York
The morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001 is one that I will never forget. My brother Phil and I were sharing a dorm room at Centennial Towers East (CTE) at the University of Nebraska Kearney. I had an 8 a.m. class at the fine arts building. Unknowingly, I walked across campus during the exact moments the atrocities of that day were unfolding.
Several of us back then didn’t have cell phones, and for those who did, it was long before the days of having real-time news alerts on cell phones. My music theory class started just as it always did and nothing seemed out of the ordinary. By the time class ended, news had begun to travel to the fine arts building. The dead silence and the eerie feeling in the hallway that September morning are unforgettable. I finally asked someone what was wrong.
I dashed across campus back to our dorm room. Phil was asleep so I woke him and we immediately turned on his TV/VCR combo that sat on top of the dresser. We were glued to the TV. It wasn’t long before we were making calls to our parents and grandparents. We gathered later that evening at the home of some friends of ours on 25th Street. We all sat together, processing the shock of the day.
The 9/11 attacks shaped everything on campus in those weeks following. Dr. David Bauer, then-director of Choraleers, selected several patriotic songs for our October concert, including “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
By Kitty Kear, York
I was working in the circulation room at the News-Times with my co-workers.
Someone came in and said the towers in New York had been hit by an airplane. We all took off to the break room to watch. It was just terrible. We thought it was an accident that happened so we went back to work. Then we heard another plane hit the towers.
It was just terrible. I told my co-worker that I had to go to church to pray. So Lea and I went up to St. Joseph's church to pray. Then we went back to work. That is something you never forget.
God bless all the people who saved a lot of lives that day. God bless the fallen.
By Christian Horn, York
I do not have any memories of Sept. 11, 2001 because I was only 2 years old, so most of my memories surrounding the day come from talking about the day each year in school and hearing other people share their memories and stories from the day. Specifically, I remember hearing someone say once that the attacks were to them what the John F. Kennedy assassination was to their parents and grandparents – a moment where you remember exactly where you were and what you were doing when you first heard the news. That’s something that’s always stuck with me, even though I was too young to remember the day myself.
By Gail Nordlund, York
I had just finished an early morning shift at York Adopt a Pet. As I got into my car to go home, I heard on the radio about the first plane hitting the World Trade Center. As soon as I got home, I turned on the TV and the second plane hit. I felt a fear like I had never experienced before. I could only think of all those people in the building and how many were killed, not yet realizing that the building would come down. I called my sister and told her to turn on the TV. The rest of the day and the days following, I was glued to watching the news and only leaving to go to the shelter to care for the dogs. In my lifetime, there has never been such a shocking tragedy like 9-11 and being captured on television brought it right into our homes.
By Debbie Bullock, York
How well I remember September 11, 2001. I was sitting out on our front porch in West Virginia. It was the first I’d been outside for quite a while as I had become ill after travelling to Eastern Europe to adopt our two sons. The day was clear and crisp, a beautiful day with a flawless blue sky. I looked up and noticed a plane flying above, its trail the only white in that touch of blue above the mountains.
My husband, who was inside, suddenly called me to come in and watch TV with him. He had turned on the morning news and been confronted with the crumbling of a tall building in New York City. At first, we all thought it was some type of accident, but as we watched, we saw a plane deliberately fly into that second building of the World Trade Center, a building I had stood atop on various occasions when I had taken the senior class at the school where I taught for their senior trip. Later, we saw the damage to the Pentagon, and heard about the plane intentionally flown into the ground in a sparsely populated area of Pennsylvania.
It was a terrifying day, and I found myself wondering what kind of country I had brought my sons to. No one knew what would happen next. However, prayer, and the belief that God was in control, gave me the peace to sleep soundly that night.
By Noni Troester, Hampton
My husband passed away in 2000 and I was still a bit at loose ends. My son was going to go to Grand Island to attend Husker Harvest Days and asked if I wanted to go along. I had never been there but did like to go places with my son and had time on my hands. I did not realize what was really happening until we got there and every stand had a TV with the pictures of the turmoil that followed and much reporting of the chaos. After it hit home of the magnitude of the event, I watched or read every article that I could for many months. It was just so surreal and my heart ached for just everybody. Very similar to the day the shuttle exploded after take-off. Just hard to grasp.
By Jill Montgomery, York
I was 27 years old, married and living in Omaha. The morning of 9/11, I was at work, and a co-worker of mine came in late, around 8:15 a.m. She greeted me and said she just heard on the radio that a plane had hit the World Trade Center. We both agreed it was probably someone’s small personal plane. Around 8:30 a.m., another co-worker came to me and said they saw on the internet that the World Trade Center was on fire. The rest of the day was surreal. No one could really work. Everyone was glued to the internet trying to find out what was happening. People were gathering in the cafeteria to watch as the horror was unfolding on one of the only televisions in the building. Later that morning, my boss came running out of his office yelling, “They think it’s terrorists.” At one point in the afternoon, it was said that the President was coming to Offutt Air Force Base. We actually heard the plane carrying the President fly right over our building. As the end of the work day drew near, people started talking about how there was going to be a shortage of gas. On my drive home, when I came off the interstate and saw the line of cars at the gas station, I decided that I better get in line too.
By Melanie Wilkinson, York News-Times managing editor
It was a regular morning as I made my way to the York Police Department as I did every day. Back then, I got daily call reports from the department and I picked the papers up in person. When I got into the police station, however, it was really strange as all the officers on duty (and a few who were off duty) were in the station at the same time, standing around a television. That was unheard of – it was usually just Deb at the front desk who handed me my papers and chatted with me as everyone else was out on patrol. They informed me an airplane had hit the World Trade Center . . . and as we all stood there, watching the scene unfold, I heard an exclamation from the then-chief. He was a quiet spoken man – yet, he uttered a swear word followed by “another plane” and we watched with horror as the second plane exploded upon impact. For some reason, I noticed an instinct by all those officers in that room – they subconsciously and simultaneously gently rested their hands on their service weapons, almost like an instinctive protective motion. A few hours later, back at the York News-Times offices, as we worked to change the front page we had originally planned, my phone rang. It was Brian Ruckle, my good friend and former co-worker who had recently moved to China. He asked if we were OK and proceeded to remind me terrorists might want to bomb Nebraska because of Offutt Air Force Base – he said he was surprised to feel safe in China and then wished me “good luck,” right before he hung up. That was the weirdest conversation – and the strangest, most heart-breaking day in our nation. I think I cried every day for weeks, watching the nightly news, and wondering what our world had come to.