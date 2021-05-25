Memorial Day observances

• Memorial Day services will be held at the Friesen Cemetery at 9 a.m., the Bethesda Mennonite Church Cemetery at 10 a.m. and at the Mennonite Cemetery at 11 a.m. Please note, no glass containers or gravel please. Flowers and other arrangements may be left at the cemetery for 10 days following Memorial Day, Any items left after June 10 will be disposed of. In the event of inclement weather, services will be canceled.

• Come be a part of Nebraska’s history once again and enjoy a traditional Memorial Day at Farmers’ Valley Cemetery. The Memorial Day service will begin at 12:15 p.m. on Monday, May 31, when a 21-gun salute service will be presented by the Aurora American Legion, honoring the many veterans buried at the cemetery. At the conclusion of the service, guests have two options for lunch this year. Tables will be set up to enjoy food brought in for the potluck or guests are welcome to bring their own picnic lunch to enjoy with their families. Following lunch will be a time to share stories and visit with members of the Farmers’ Valley Cemetery Association. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy this celebration. Please bring your own table service, blankets, chairs and/or card tables. Electricity will be available for hot food. Just drive two miles west from the town of Henderson and turn south on “Y” Road. After crossing the Blue River, turn west on Farmers’ Valley Road, which will lead to the cemetery. If traveling from Sutton, head north out of town on the blacktop “X” Road. After following the curve to the east, turn north on “Y” Road, which will take you to Farmers’ Valley Road. Please join in this celebration to remember those who came before us while experiencing the beauty of Farmers’ Valley Cemetery. The book Memories of Farmers’ Valley will be available for purchase.