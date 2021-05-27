Memorial Day, a time for reflection, remembrance

YORK – Memorial Day weekend has arrived and there are a number of events being planned throughout the county.
While Memorial Day services have historically been considered protocol for this weekend in May, this year holds special significance because most such services were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to York County Veterans Service Office Nick Wollenburg, the 2021 Memorial Day service at Greenwood Cemetery in York will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, May 31. The guest speaker will be York Mayor Barry Redfern. If the weather is bad, Wollenburg said the service will be held at the National Guard Armory, which is on East Sixth Street in York. These services are being conducted under the auspices of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliaries.
The greeting will be given by Legion Commander Bill Hardy with Sophia Chavanu singing the National Anthem. Pastor Art Phillips will give the invocation. Following Mayor Redfern’s address, Chavanu will sing “God Bless America.” Chuck Kaiser will place the wreath.
The following will be members of the Honor Guard: Dexter Huber (Korean War veteran), John Turnbull (Vietnam War veteran), Jay Bitner (Vietnam War veteran), Kim Shepard (Vietnam War veteran), Don Kyhn (Vietnam War veteran), Steve Witmer (Vietnam War veteran), Otis Saathoff (Vietnam War veteran), Ardon Anderson (Vietnam War veteran), Ramon Huber (Gulf War veteran) and Gary Reetz (Vietnam War veteran).
Also, the Greenwood Cemetery Avenue of Flags, which is coordinated by the American Legion, will be put up Saturday, May 29, starting at 7 a.m. Coffee and rolls will be served at the VFW building on West Fourth Street after the flags are in place. The Avenue of Flags will then be taken down on Monday, May 31, at 7 p.m. Volunteers are needed to put up and taken down flags. Individuals are welcome to attend, even if they cannot help with the flags, organizers say.
It should also be noted that the Flanders Field poppies are placed by the Irven J. Blum Post 1609, Auxiliary and the Bolton Post 19 Auxiliary.
The following services are also being planned (or some are being cancelled for a number of reasons) throughout the area for Memorial Day weekend:
Arborville
• There will be no Memorial Day services this year at Arborville
Bradshaw
• Plainfield Cemetery, located west of Bradshaw on Highway 34, will not be having a Memorial Day program this year due to the construction on Highway 34.
Exeter
• A Memorial Day service will be held Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. The welcome will be given by Butch Jansen from Post #218. The Exeter-Milligan school band will perform the Star Spangled Banner. Invocation will be given by Father Brendan Kelly. Jaiden Papik will read the Gettysburg Address. Two more songs will be performed by the band. Clint Oldehoeft will read “In Flanders Field.” Tim Wilbeck will give the address. The Exeter American Legion Post #218 will do the “Salute to the Dead.” Jaiden Papik will play “Taps,” with Echo by Emma Olsen. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Exeter-Milligan High School Gym. The American Legion Auxiliary will be serving coffee and rolls at the Legion Hall following the service at the cemetery. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Fairmont
• On Monday, May 31, Memorial Day, Fairmont will hold events at 9 a.m. at the Catholic Cemetery; 9:30 a.m., at the Fairmont Cemetery; and 10:30 a.m., at the Grafton Cemetery.
• The Fairmont American Legion Post #21 will hold their Windsor Loin dinner this year on Monday, May 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local takeout orders will be delivered by calling 402-268-2811. Tickets are $12, children under six can eat for free. Quilts of Valor will be awarded at approximately 12:30 p.m. The dinner is open to the public and all are welcome.
Friend
• The Friend American Legion and Sons of the American Legion (SAL) will conduct Memorial Day Services at Turkey Creek Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.; the Catholic Cemetery at 10 a.m. and the Andrew Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31. A covered dish lunch will follow at the Legion Hall. In case of inclement weather all services will be held at the Friend Legion Hall at 11 a.m.
Gresham
• The American Legion will sponsor a Memorial Day service at Cedar Lawn Cemetery at 9 a.m., on May 31. Those who attend are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. The Gresham Community Club will host a pancake feed following the service at the community center.
Henderson
• Memorial Day services will be held at the Friesen Cemetery at 9 a.m., the Bethesda Mennonite Church Cemetery at 10 a.m. and at the Mennonite Cemetery at 11 a.m. Please note, no glass containers or gravel is being requested, regarding arrangements brought to the cemetery. Flowers and other arrangements may be left at the cemetery for 10 days following Memorial Day. Any items left after June 10 will be disposed of. In the event of inclement weather, services will be canceled.
• A traditional Memorial Day is being planned at Farmers’ Valley Cemetery. The Memorial Day service will begin at 12:15 p.m., on Monday, May 31, when a 21-gun salute service will be presented by the Aurora American Legion, honoring the many veterans buried at the cemetery. At the conclusion of the service, guests have two options for lunch this year. Tables will be set up to enjoy food brought in for the potluck or guests are welcome to bring their own picnic lunch to enjoy with their families. Following lunch will be a time to share stories and visit with members of the Farmers’ Valley Cemetery Association. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy this celebration. Attendees are asked to bring their own table service, blankets, chairs and/or card tables. Electricity will be available for hot food. The cemetery is two miles west of Henderson and then south on “Y” Road. After crossing the Blue River, turn west on Farmers’ Valley Road, which will lead to the cemetery. If traveling from Sutton, head north out of town on the blacktop “X” Road. After following the curve to the east, turn north on “Y” Road, which will take you to Farmers’ Valley Road. The book “Memories of Farmers’ Valley” will be available for purchase.
McCool Junction
• A Memorial Day event will be held Monday, May 31, at 10:30 a.m., in the McCool Cemetery. Fellowship will follow at the town hall. Refreshments will be provided by the Legion Auxiliary.
Milligan
• The Milligan American Legion/Auxiliary will have a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 31. The laying of the wreaths, military salute and taps will begin at 1:45 p.m. at the Legion Park on "N" Street, followed by the Memorial Service beginning at 2 p.m. at the Milligan Auditorium. Guest speaker is Wally Fogel from Milligan who served in the Air Force during Vietnam. A prayer service and military salute will be held after the memorial service at both cemeteries, Cesky Bratri Cemetery and Bohemian National Cemetery. The Legion will be open after the memorial service.
Ohiowa
• The Ohiowa American Legion Family Post 193 will hold a Memorial Day program on Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at the historical Ohiowa Auditorium. Keynote speaker will be Retired Air Force Michael Miller. The program will continue at the Ohiowa Public Cemetery for the laying of the wreaths and 21-gun salute.
• A Memorial Day service will be held at the rural Harmony Cemetery on Monday, May 31, at 2 p.m. The American Legion, Sons of the American Legion and Auxiliary of Franklin Post 193 will present the service.
Polk
• The Lemuel R. Wilcox Unit #160 of the American Legion in Polk will have a Memorial Day program on Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m., at the Polk Community Hall. The speaker will be Noel Frisbie of Bradshaw. Refreshments will be served following the program. Everyone is invited to attend.
Shickley
• American Legion Post #164, together with its Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion, will conduct Memorial Day services on Monday, May 31, at the following cemeteries: 6 p.m. at the Stockholm Swedish Cemetery; 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery and 7 p.m. at the Shickley Cemetery. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Tobias
• Tobias American Legion and Auxiliary Unit 311 are holding their annual Memorial Day services at the Atlanta Cemetery at 1 p.m. and the Tobias Gym at 2 p.m. on Memorial Day. A gun salute will be performed at both Tobias Cemetery and Zion Lutheran Cemetery following the service in Tobias. Everyone is invited to attend these services to remember those who have served and are no longer with us. There will be a lunch at the Tobias Legion from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., with a freewill donation.
Waco
• The Waco CBO will have a Memorial Day breakfast on Monday, May 31, from 8-11 a.m. It will be held at the community building. Anyone wishing to donate a dozen rolls, muffins or a coffee cake is asked to bring their donation to the community building early on the morning of the breakfast. Volunteers are also needed for set-up, serving and clean-up. Youth volunteers are also needed to help serve refills and clear plates. Volunteers may sign up by contact Carl Gordon at 402-719-6950.