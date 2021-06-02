Memorial Day 2021

YORK – “With heartfelt pride, we honor those brave men and women of our American armed forces who, throughout our history, gave their lives defending our nation’s cause. Let us never forget their heroic deeds.”

The theme of this year’s Memorial Day service at Greenwood Cemetery was certainly front and center as a large crowd gathered to commemorate the solemnity of the meaning behind the annual national holiday.

The crowd seemed larger this year than in years past – perhaps because last year’s Memorial Day ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many in attendance said they were appreciative of the opportunity to remember those who have served this country and made the ultimate sacrifice.

While rain and cold temperatures were prevalent on Saturday and Sunday, that wasn’t the case Monday morning as the sun broke through the clouds and only light jackets were necessary.

Flags, flowers and veteran markers adorned the beautiful cemetery, thanks to the efforts of the VFW Auxiliary, the Legion Auxiliary and other volunteer groups – and, of course, many individuals and families who decorated graves over the course of the weekend.