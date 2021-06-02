Memorial Day 2021

YORK – “With heartfelt pride, we honor those brave men and women of our American armed forces who, throughout our history, gave their lives defending our nation’s cause. Let us never forget their heroic deeds.”
The theme of this year’s Memorial Day service at Greenwood Cemetery was certainly front and center as a large crowd gathered to commemorate the solemnity of the meaning behind the annual national holiday.
The crowd seemed larger this year than in years past – perhaps because last year’s Memorial Day ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many in attendance said they were appreciative of the opportunity to remember those who have served this country and made the ultimate sacrifice.
While rain and cold temperatures were prevalent on Saturday and Sunday, that wasn’t the case Monday morning as the sun broke through the clouds and only light jackets were necessary.
Flags, flowers and veteran markers adorned the beautiful cemetery, thanks to the efforts of the VFW Auxiliary, the Legion Auxiliary and other volunteer groups – and, of course, many individuals and families who decorated graves over the course of the weekend.
Greeting those in attendance was Legion Commander Bill Hardy. He was followed by the invocation, which was provided by Pastor Art Phillips.
The guest speaker for this year’s Memorial Day event was York Mayor Barry Redfern.
Chuck Kaiser placed the wreath, flanked by members of the Honor Guard.
Sophia Chavanu was this year’s vocalist. She also provided drum and bugle accompaniment.
The Honor Guard included Dexter Huber, John Turnbull, Jay Bitner, Kim Shepard, Don Kyhn, Steve Witmer, Otis Saathoff, Ardon Anderson, Ramon Huber and Gary Reetz.
The service was conducted under the auspices of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliaries.