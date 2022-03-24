Members appointed to county's board of adjustment

YORK – The county’s board of adjustment is an important entity – while the group doesn’t convene often, when it does, it typically is for phases of decisions and recommendations that need to be made regarding zoning, before the planning commission and board of commissioners.

York County officials recently realized the county’s board of adjustment was basically null and void because all the members’ terms had expired.

“This really came to light through us looking at what zoning changes and issues will be coming before us,” said York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier.

He referred to zoning issues that will likely have to be discussed in the next month or so regarding the proposed solar field project near McCool Junction.

“We will need to appoint five members to the board with one alternate,” Obermier told the commissioners.

“It is being recommended we appoint these individuals for three-year terms,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “Their terms will be reflected as starting on March 1, 2022 and ending on March 1, 2025.”

“And then we will still need to find one more person who is willing to serve as an alternate,” Obermier added.

“And all of these folks like in York County jurisdictions?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.

Obermier said yes, that was the case. And the five people all come from different areas of the county.

The commissioners voted to appoint Jason Perdue, Kim Regier, Gary Eberle, Charlie Hoffman and Max Moore.

“We will be reaching out to see if we can find nominees for alternates,” Obermier said.

