Melvin Franklin Reetz, age 97 of York, went to his eternal home on April 14, 2023. Melvin was born August 7, 1925 in Thayer to William and Anna (Zwiebel) Reetz.

On June 15, 1947 Melvin was united in Marriage to JoAnn Beaver by Reverend Herman Hopmann at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. This 75-year union was blessed with two daughters, Sheri and Patsy.

Melvin farmed until 1963 at which time he became the York

County Assessor. He held that office for 28 years retiring in 1991.

Melvin is survived by his daughters, Sheri (Jim) Beins of York/Estes Park, Colo. and Patsy (Jerry) Haggadone of York/The Villages, Fla. Grandchildren, Jeff (Patsy) Beins of York, Brian (Sherri Wattenbarger) Beins of Overland Park, Kan., Stacy Rugg of Polk City, Iowa and Craig (Lisa) Stanton of York. Great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Aaron and A.J. Beins all of Lincoln, Kylee and Jacey Rugg of Polk City, Iowa and Tori Stanton of York.

A celebration of his life will be held Monday, May 8 at10 a.m.

at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 9th & Beaver Avenue in York.

Graveside service will follow for Melvin and JoAnn at Greenwood Cemetery in York.

Memorials in Melvin’s honor may be directed to Emmanuel

Lutheran Church.