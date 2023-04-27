Melba (Minich) Willits, age 92 of York, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in York. She was born on February 19, 1931 to Burdette and Wave (Hager) Jones in York County, near Lushton. She graduated from York High School in 1948. On June 27, 1948 she was married to Clyde Minich, until his passing in December 2001. On March 17, 2006 she was married to Jerry Betts, until his passing on July 25, 2007. On June 11, 2011, she was united in marriage to Virgil Willits until his passing on December 16, 2013.

Melba was the secretary at York Public Schools for 44 years, for the Superintendent and Board of Education. She was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church in York, and served the church in many capacities, including as the treasurer of the Presbyterian Women’s organization, and as a Deacon. She was a huge Husker football and volleyball fan, and loved to travel and dance. For many years she was a ‘snowbird’ to Arizona.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane (George) McCall of York; grandchildren, Kevin (Paula) McCall of Waverly and Kelly (Kevin) Lugenbeel of Adams; brothers, Richard (Shirley) Jones of Sutton and Gary (Sue) Jones of New Lisbon, Wisc. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Riley Ann McCall, Reegan Emma McCall and Rhemmy Eva McCall, Kooper Joseph Lugenbeel and Kourtnie Paige Lugenbeel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clyde; husband, Jerry; husband, Virgil; sisters, Betty (Hap) Monson, Barbara (Alvin) Bolte, Verla (Robert) Alberts and infant sister Wanda; her infant granddaughter, Kristin McCall and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church in York, with the Reverend Mike Eickhoff officiating. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Monday, with the family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m., all at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to York Adopt-A-Pet or the First Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.