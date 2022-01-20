McLeans to be honored by York/Hamilton County Cattlemen

Editor's note: Each year, the York/Hamilton County Cattlemen's Association honors two livestock producers, one from each county. This year's York County recipient are the McLeans. Each recipient is featured by the respective newspapers in their areas -- this is the feature written by the News-Times. The accompanying feature from Hamilton County can also be found on our website.

YORK – The McLean family’s home place lies on the west side of Highway 81 near Benedict; however their impact on the American beef industry ripples out far and wide from there.

McLean Beef will be honored by the York-Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Association during the organization’s annual banquet next Tuesday at the Holthus Convention Center south of York.

Max and Jeanette McLean, the latest generation to ramrod the multi-faceted cattle operation, oversee cow-calf operations and the next step in the process; expansive feedlots in which the animals are finished under the attentive eyes of the McLeans, their adult children and spouses and – soon – grandchildren. There is also a staff of some 10 employees who see to everything from health, which is monitored daily from horseback, to nutrition, creature comfort and high-tech computer tracking of each animal.