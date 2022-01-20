McLeans to be honored by York/Hamilton County Cattlemen

Editor's note: Each year, the York/Hamilton County Cattlemen's Association honors two livestock producers, one from each county. This year's York County recipient are the McLeans. Each recipient is featured by the respective newspapers in their areas -- this is the feature written by the News-Times. The accompanying feature from Hamilton County can also be found on our website.
YORK – The McLean family’s home place lies on the west side of Highway 81 near Benedict; however their impact on the American beef industry ripples out far and wide from there.
McLean Beef will be honored by the York-Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Association during the organization’s annual banquet next Tuesday at the Holthus Convention Center south of York.
Max and Jeanette McLean, the latest generation to ramrod the multi-faceted cattle operation, oversee cow-calf operations and the next step in the process; expansive feedlots in which the animals are finished under the attentive eyes of the McLeans, their adult children and spouses and – soon – grandchildren. There is also a staff of some 10 employees who see to everything from health, which is monitored daily from horseback, to nutrition, creature comfort and high-tech computer tracking of each animal.
The operation traces its roots to its founding in 1949 by Max McLean’s great grandfather and includes a farming operation which produces much, but not all, the tonnage of feed required to bring their inventory of cattle to harvest weight.
It took a while to happen, but in 1999 McLean filled a niche when it began offering its corn-fed, dry-aged beef direct to the consumer. At first their locally-sourced product was offered in quarters, halves and whole animals only, but before long individual retail cuts of beef were being sold from stuffed-full freezers at the company’s office at one end of their home.
A website soon made McLean’s uniquely dry-aged beef available for sale nationally and so began a shipping system that fed their product, literally, to consumers nationwide.
In September 2021 in the face of an increasing packer monopoly controlling the industry, and beef shortages brought about by shuttered mammoth processing plants in the COVID era, McLean Beef took the next step. It was a big one.
The company purchased an existing but vacant building alongside Highway 81 on the ‘strip’ between York proper and the interstate. After many months of brainstorming, design sessions and, finally, construction, the structure was retro-fitted to accommodate McLean Beef’s processing, shipping and retail sales complex.
This final step in the McLean evolution includes full slaughter service and custom processing for customers who prefer a quarter or half of beef – whether obtained from McLean or not – and full, USDA inspected retail cuts available to walk-in customers. The array includes Japanese Wagyu beef crossed with registered Angus animals, also finished in McLean feed yards, for those in search of something even more unique.
Now, as 2022 dawns, the operation is going great guns and with a staff of nearly 20 provides beef, pork, smoked products and even a commercial kitchen – complete with its own executive chef on a two-person culinary staff - serving breakfasts (Tuesdays and Thursdays 7:30-10 a.m.) plus the brand new Build Your Own Burger (and more) lunch service (Monday-Friday).
McLean’s York facility includes a shipping room in which employees pack beef, pork, gift boxes, special orders and variety bundles that are shipped daily across the U.S. and Canada. In the entrance out front, two conversation-piece vending machines offer quality beef, pork and other products 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We love it,” says Max McLean on an introductory video at mcleanbeef.com., adding that the cattle business has become something of “an addiction. We enjoy it and are well satisfied with what we can get out of it” as they do more than their part to feed a hungry world.
As for the nearly 75-year-old company itself, Max says, “We would love to see the business keep flourishing from generation to generation.”
By all indications, McLean Beef can be counted upon to do exactly that.