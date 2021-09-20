McLean Beef Grand Opening draws crowd

In a statement, Hurley said credit ripples throughout the community and state.

“I want to say thank you to Max and Jeanette for their dedication on this project, and their large investment in York County. They had considered several locations over some time.

“After they chose the final location based on the retail traffic, we had to work with the City of York for rezoning and permits. Thank you to all involved in making the city changes possible (planning commission, city council, Mayor Redfern and city attorney Charley Campbell.

“Also, Steve Martin with the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska, who provided me guidance on language and industry trends as we moved into the public education phase before the city approval process. Stephen Postier with Henderson State Bank saw through the application process for SBA 504 financing, and kept his determination to see the project financed. Brian Kurth, the general manager who joined the team early in the design process was a vital member of bringing the project to reality,” she said. “Ayars & Ayars team handled the design and construction.