McDougall among health directors recognized by UNMC

YORK – Laura McDougall, the director of the Four Corners Health Department, was recognized recently by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, along with other health directors in the state, for providing expert COVID-19 public health guidance since March, 2020.

The health directors were collectively honored with the Chancellor’s Distinguished Service Award.

“In addition to their everyday duties, they were recognized for working tirelessly to overcome obstacles, identifying key data to create robust dashboards, creating partnerships to establish testing sites, conducting contact tracing, reviewing business and event plans, distributing personal protecting equipment and more,” said Vicky Cerino, media relations coordinator for UNMC.

Along with McDougall, the following from other health departments were also recognized: Grant Brueggemann, Southeast; Chuck Cone, Loup Basin; Chuck Sepers, East Central; Kim Showalter, Public Health Solutions; Natasha Ritchison, Dakota County; Terra Uhing, Three Rivers; Teresa Anderson, Central; Michele Bever, South Heartland; Kim Engel, Panhandle; Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers; Pat Lopez, Lincoln/Lancaster County; Myra Stoney, Southwest; Shannon Vanderheiden, West Central; Adi Pour, Douglas County; Roger Wiese, North Central; Sarah Schram, Sarpy/Cass; Julie Rother, Northeast; and Gina Uhing, Elkhorn Logan Valley.

McDougall oversees a core staff of 12 full-time employees which has navigated its way through previously uncharted waters called the COVID-19 pandemic. They have partnered with health professionals, educational institutions, local governments/agencies and many local/state entities to provide a myriad of services over the past 1 ½ years, and continue to do so.