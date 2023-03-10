MCCOOL JUNCTION – Tuesday evening was for fun and laughter in the gym at McCool Junction Public Schools.

Eight contestant troupes comprised of teachers and students, with the odd conscripted spouse thrown in, delighted the audience Tuesday night with high jinx and dance, all accompanied by either the Mustang bang or chorus.

The annual festivities are the 2016 brainchild of music teacher Heather Stahr, herself a performer Tuesday night with student Harper Toms.

A period-costumed, irreverent three-student panel announced as “esteemed” judges bantered with each act in turn and made the final choices of first, second and third.

Judges Trey Perry, Tristan Perry and Christopher Stutzman awarded top money to the trio of student Trenton Naber, teacher Cherri Thieman and her husband Jesse, who was appropriately named for their hilarious interpretation of the 1981 Rick Springfield hit “Jesse’s Girl.”

Runner-up honors were bestowed upon Abi Lewis and Mrs. Arduser for their Top Gun Medley performance. Third went to Adam Millikan and Mr. Christian for “You Should Be Dancing.”

Emcees for the evening were Ms. Teresa Kapperman of Mr. Jeff Germer of the high school’s academic faculty.