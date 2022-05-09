McCool students hatch, raise and learn from rainbows -- Trout in the Classroom, an academic outreach of Game and Parks

FORT KEARNY STATE RECREATION AREA – McCool Junction had a successful year hatching and raising trout in the classroom of teacher Dana Hall. The proof of that prowess came when the students released an impressively high percent of survivors Wednesday afternoon.

Trout in the Classroom is a rigorous academic program offered to science teachers across the state in cooperation with Nebraska Game and Parks. Participating teachers – Dana Hall in the case of McCool Junction and Josh Miller at York High among many others – are fully trained and provided with expert advice from G&P biologists and others to set up a tank to hatch and rear the trout. Hatchery eggs are given to teachers who in turn guide their students through several phases of fisheries and aquaculture projects, to include fish dissection among many other topics, during hatching and beyond until the tiny fish are ready to release late in the school year.

McCool’s rainbow trout were released Wednesday afternoon at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area south of Kearney under the tutelage of G&P biologists Grace Gaard and Meghan Manary.

The biologists oversaw stations where students strained the shoreline with hand nets to discover whatever invertebrates or other tiny aquatic inhabitants lived there. Then they identified and observed them in fascinating detail. They also took up binoculars and ranged through the park looking high and low for detail in the surrounding flora and fauna.

Through luck the group happened to be there the afternoon fisheries personnel pulled in with a truck loaded with two tanks of bluegill/green sunfish hybrids from the North Platte fish hatchery. As McCool and Elwood students looked on some 1,000 of the triploid (sterile) ‘greengills’ were released through tubes into the lake.

At their final stop the McCool contingent spent some time fishing with assistance of a half-dozen G&P certified volunteer fishing instructors. The bite was slow, however one catchable rainbow trout of 500 stocked earlier on Monday, and a bluegill or two or three were landed and released.

Brooke Leyva’s enthusiasm and lack of hesitation to get her boots wet and hands fishy was apparent, and why not?

“I grew up in the outdoors,” she said when asked about her comfort in nature. “My dad was a big outdoorsman when he was younger” so she was “almost raised outdoors.”

Leyva has hunted, too, but not so much in recent years. She still enjoys target shooting.

The Mustang junior especially likes to go fishing at Liberty Cove near Lawrence, Nebraska, and at Lone Star, an NRD lake just east of Ohiowa.

Abi Lewis, who grew up camping and hiking, said she especially enjoys Indian Cave State Park which her family has explored five or six times via backpack/hike trips. She also enjoys target archery.

“My dad’s a big outdoor person,” she said, which explains her own experience and enthusiasm.