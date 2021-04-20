McCool student to serve on NAA Student Committee

McCOOL JUNCTION -- Garrett Hansen, a sophomore at McCool Junction High School, has been selected to serve on the NSAA Student Advisory Committee (SAC) for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.

The students chosen were selected from Nebraska’s six NSAA districts. The selection process was extremely competitive and focused on the representation of gender, school classification, minority representation, and participation in interscholastic athletics/activities. This group collectively represents all NSAA sponsored activities. The purpose of the committee is to serve as a liaison between students, school administrators, the NSAA staff and board of directors.

Hansen is the first student from McCool Junction School to be chosen.

Hansen is involved in the following NSAA Activities: Cross Country, Play Production, Speech, Track & Field, Bowling. Other activities he is involved in: FBLA Officer, FFA Officer, Student Council, Class President, Hope Squad, Quiz Bowl, MathCounts, Big Brother/Big Sister, N.E. Youth Bowling, Westside Youth Bowling League, Club Bowling, Storm Bowling, Jr. Gold Championship, American Red Cross Lifeguard, Good Life Ambassador, Yearbook, Launch Leadership, NHS and various community activities.

He is the son of Bill and Amanda Schropfer and Henry Hansen.