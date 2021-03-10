McCool’s ‘Dancing with the Teachers’ a favorite

“Dancing with the Teachers” has been a unique, cleverly-conceived of and -executed McCool tradition for years. The “Dancing with the Stars” spinoff was started by McCool’s music teacher Heather Stahr, and pairs students with teachers and administrators for a dance-off. The pairs consider every detail, from costumes to music selection – even choreography. A panel of “celebrity” judges critiques each pair following their performance, the celebrity impersonators getting in character and drawing laughs from the audience. This year’s judges were “Carole Baskin,” “The Cat in the Hat” and “Joe Exotic” (accompanied by one of his tigers).