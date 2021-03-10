McCool’s ‘Dancing with the Teachers’ a favorite

McCOOL JUNCTION – An annual tradition at McCool Junction Public Schools’ gym had students and teachers kicking up their heels and an enthusiastic audience laughing.
“Dancing with the Teachers” has been a unique, cleverly-conceived of and -executed McCool tradition for years. The “Dancing with the Stars” spinoff was started by McCool’s music teacher Heather Stahr, and pairs students with teachers and administrators for a dance-off. The pairs consider every detail, from costumes to music selection – even choreography. A panel of “celebrity” judges critiques each pair following their performance, the celebrity impersonators getting in character and drawing laughs from the audience. This year’s judges were “Carole Baskin,” “The Cat in the Hat” and “Joe Exotic” (accompanied by one of his tigers).
The performances started with a touching routine by student Olivia Johnson and Superintendent Curt Cogswell, who is retiring from McCool Public Schools at the end of this school year.
Sophia Hoffschneider, Maegan Pinneo, Raelin Stouffer and business/computers teacher Deb Davis channeled their inner Beyonce with their interpretation of “Single Ladies.”
Kaeden Bristol, Kaden Kirkpatrick, Corbin Brown and teacher Jabe Wurtz may not know Groot personally, but they showed off superhero moves in their “Avengers” routine.
Sabrina Ellenwood, Grace Gillespie and third grade teacher Carrie Epp’s rendition of “Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’” came complete with a jukebox prop and sparkling jackets.
Ashley Schulz and Bryan Christian looked mature well beyond their years, complete with walkers for “Uptown Girl.”
Owen McDonald and second grade teacher Hilary McDonald were “Kung Fu Fighting” with their best karate moves, complete with kicks and even a few flips.
Also flipping were Aurora Toms and Sarah Vodicka, incorporating their tumbling skills into a routine of “Nine to Five” with teacher Ryan Underwood, who pulled off some impressive jumps himself.
McKenzie Mayberry and Principal Dade McDonald drew inspiration from 90s-style country line dancing choreographed to “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.”
Dance moves from another decade (the 80s) to “Old Time Rock n’ Roll” required students Patrick Dietz, Brad Lewis, Tyler Neville and history teacher Guy Stark paid homage to “Risky Business” with a routine inspired by the movie of the same name.
Aly Plock and P.E./Health teacher Scott Yates were a little bit country with moves that blew off their cowboy hats during their dance to “Fishin’ in the Dark.”
Music teacher Stahr and student Jonah Barrow gave a nod to hair bands from days of yore as they rocked to “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”
All acts were accompanied by live music performed by McCool’s high school choir and high school band. The night was expertly emceed by school counselor Teresa Kapperman and science teacher Jeff Germer.
Incidentally, “Dancing with the Teachers” 2020 was the last public performance before the novel coronavirus put a serious damper on public performances.