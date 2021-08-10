McCool resident charged with false imprisonment, avoiding arrest

YORK – Jason Neville, 52, of McCool Junction, has been charged with first degree false imprisonment, a Class 3A felony; attempt of a Class 3 felony, which is a Class 4 felony; and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony.

The case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to 503 Highway 81 in York County regarding a disturbance. Deputies found a vehicle with a damaged windshield when they arrived. They said they also found a leather jacket and a motorcycle helmet lying on the ground, but no one was located at the residence – yet it was clear some sort of altercation had taken place. Dispatch also advised them that Neville is a respondent in an active harassment protection order.

Deputies were told Neville had been at that residence and they left to look for him. It is alleged while driving westbound on Road 5, a deputy’s cruiser was nearly struck by a vehicle driven by Neville which then drove through a stop sign at Highway 81. It is alleged deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop but Neville began to flee.

