McCool resident charged with false imprisonment, avoiding arrest

YORK – Jason Neville, 52, of McCool Junction, has been charged with first degree false imprisonment, a Class 3A felony; attempt of a Class 3 felony, which is a Class 4 felony; and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony.
The case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
According to the affidavit filed with the court, deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to 503 Highway 81 in York County regarding a disturbance. Deputies found a vehicle with a damaged windshield when they arrived. They said they also found a leather jacket and a motorcycle helmet lying on the ground, but no one was located at the residence – yet it was clear some sort of altercation had taken place. Dispatch also advised them that Neville is a respondent in an active harassment protection order.
Deputies were told Neville had been at that residence and they left to look for him. It is alleged while driving westbound on Road 5, a deputy’s cruiser was nearly struck by a vehicle driven by Neville which then drove through a stop sign at Highway 81. It is alleged deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop but Neville began to flee.
They said a pursuit ensued. “The vehicle got to the end of Lakeview Road and made a U-turn heading back westbound before turning south on Highway 81,” the affidavit says. “The vehicle proceeded southbound on Highway 81 at speeds in excess of 100 mph, swerving around vehicles and going southbound in the northbound lanes for one mile. The vehicle then turned east onto Road 3 at a high speed. This vehicle pursuit lasted more than 50 minutes, driving through the southeast corner of York County. The driver twice drove off the roadway in fields and into someone’s yard. The driver attempted to strike my cruiser three times by stopping then reversing. There was a passenger in the front seat who on multiple occasions attempted to exit the vehicle while in motion. Each time they would try to exit, the driver would swerve causing the door to close. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol successfully deployed stop sticks twice rendering the vehicle inoperable on Road M between Roads 8 and 7. At this location, officers conducted a felony stop with duty weapons pointed in the direction of the driver.
“This driver, now identified as Jason Neville who I know from prior law enforcement contacts, was given loud, clear, and concise commands to exit the vehicle,” the investigating officer said in his affidavit. “Neither occupant would comply with the commands. The passenger eventually threw the keys out the window and exited. She was initially placed in handcuffs and escorted to my cruiser where she was placed until Neville could be secured.
“Jason (Neville) continued to be non-compliant by refusing to cooperate with officers’ commands,” the affidavit says. “Ultimately, a state trooper utilized a pepper ball gun which is a CO2-powered weapon which shoots balls of OC spray. These were deployed into the passenger compartment. Once this was done, Neville exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.”
The affidavit says the alleged victim told deputies Neville damaged her windshield and then forced her into his vehicle.
Deputies say in court documents Neville was “in no condition to attempt field sobriety maneuvers for testing.” He provided a breath sample and later was given the chance for another breath test but he allegedly refused.
It was noted in court documents that at the time of this incident, Neville was out of jail on bond for eight different criminal cases including a protection order violation, flight to avoid arrest, refusal to submit to a chemical test and more.