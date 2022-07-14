McCool native killed in Sunday crash

STERLING -- William "Billy" Hall, 28, a native of McCool Junction, was tragically killed in a Sunday morning crash near Sterling.

He grew up in McCool and graduated from high school there in 2011. He went on to graduate from Chadron State College before joining Lincoln Public Schools.

He was set to begin his first year as a full-time teacher at Goodrich Middle School this fall.

Hall worked at Goodrich for about seven years, first as a special-education paraeducator in the school's life skills program, said Mindy Burbach, director of communications at Lincoln Public Schools.

This past school year, Hall was a student teacher at Goodrich and was preparing to be a sixth grade resource teacher there this fall.

Deb Rasmussen, president of the Lincoln Education Association and a former counselor at Goodrich, said the school community is "heartbroken."

"He touched a lot of lives in a short time," Rasmussen said. "He was just wonderful."

Goodrich Principal Kelly Schrad shared the news in a letter to families Tuesday and offered advice on how students can navigate grief. Schrad said staff is also available to support students.

Hall is survived by his husband Joseph McTygue, as well as his parents, Kevin and Pam Hall, and his sister, Whitney Hall.