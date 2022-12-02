 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURT

McCool man sentenced to probation for child abuse, illegal guns

  • Updated
York County Courthouse 2

YORK – Jacob Phillips, 30, of McCool Junction has been sentenced to probation in a case that initially started with six counts of possessing a firearm while being a prohibited person as well as one count of felony child abuse.

He was sentenced to three years of traditional probation by Judge James Stecker.

During an earlier status hearing, he pleaded no contest to two amended charges which were committing child abuse intentionally without injury, a Class 3A felony, and attempt of a Class 1 felony, a Class 2 felony. The other charges were dismissed.

According to court documents, Phillips has a criminal history that includes a burglary conviction in Fillmore County and a burglary conviction in Cloud County, Kansas. Because of these convictions, he is not allowed to possess firearms, including the ones he was found to have (according to court documents): a Russian Izhkez rifle, a Marlin XT-22, a J.C. Higgins 20 gauge shotgun, a Westernfield 12 gauge shotgun, a J.C. Higgins 12 gauge shotgun, and a Stevens Model .22.

The case began on a report of possible child abuse and during that investigation it was brought to the attention of sheriff’s deputies that there were guns in Phillips’ residence which would be against the law due to his prior convictions.

The guns were handed over to the sheriff’s department by someone who lived in the residence, according to court documents.

The child abuse charge stemmed from his striking a child and leaving a mark, according to court documents.

Phillips was facing a possible maximum sentence of 53 years in prison.

