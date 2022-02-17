McCool man sent to prison for four convictions

YORK – Jason Neville, 52, of McCool Junction, earlier changed his plea in a case that initially included charges of first degree false imprisonment, attempt of a Class 3 felony, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, obstructing a police officer, violation of a protection order, willful reckless driving, criminal mischief, DUI and refusal to submit to chemical testing.

A plea agreement was reached with the prosecution and Neville pleaded no contest to some charges while others were dropped.

This past week, in York County District Court, Neville was sentenced to a term of two years in prison.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to 503 Highway 81 in York County regarding a disturbance. Deputies found a vehicle with a damaged windshield when they arrived. They said they also found a leather jacket and a motorcycle helmet lying on the ground, but no one was located at the residence – yet it was clear some sort of altercation had taken place. Dispatch also advised them that Neville is a respondent in an active harassment protection order.

Deputies were told Neville had been at that residence and they left to look for him. While driving westbound on Road 5, a deputy’s cruiser was nearly struck by a vehicle driven by Neville which then drove through a stop sign at Highway 81. Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop but Neville began to flee.

They said a pursuit ensued. “The vehicle got to the end of Lakeview Road and made a U-turn heading back westbound before turning south on Highway 81,” the affidavit says. “The vehicle proceeded southbound on Highway 81 at speeds in excess of 100 mph, swerving around vehicles and going southbound in the northbound lanes for one mile. The vehicle then turned east onto Road 3 at a high speed. This vehicle pursuit lasted more than 50 minutes, driving through the southeast corner of York County. The driver twice drove off the roadway in fields and into someone’s yard. The driver attempted to strike my cruiser three times by stopping then reversing. There was a passenger in the front seat who on multiple occasions attempted to exit the vehicle while in motion. Each time they would try to exit, the driver would swerve causing the door to close. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol successfully deployed stop sticks twice rendering the vehicle inoperable on Road M between Roads 8 and 7. At this location, officers conducted a felony stop with duty weapons pointed in the direction of the driver.

“This driver, now identified as Jason Neville who I know from prior law enforcement contacts, was given loud, clear, and concise commands to exit the vehicle,” the investigating officer said in his affidavit. “Neither occupant would comply with the commands. The passenger eventually threw the keys out the window and exited. She was initially placed in handcuffs and escorted to my cruiser where she was placed until Neville could be secured.

“Jason (Neville) continued to be non-compliant by refusing to cooperate with officers’ commands,” the affidavit says. “Ultimately, a state trooper utilized a pepper ball gun which is a CO2-powered weapon which shoots balls of OC spray. These were deployed into the passenger compartment. Once this was done, Neville exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.”

The affidavit says the victim told deputies Neville damaged her windshield and then forced her into his vehicle.

Deputies say in court documents Neville was “in no condition to attempt field sobriety maneuvers for testing.” He provided a breath sample and later was given the chance for another breath test but he refused.

It was noted in court documents that at the time of this incident, Neville was out of jail on bond for eight different criminal cases including a protection order violation, flight to avoid arrest, refusal to submit to a chemical test and more.

As part of a plea agreement, Neville entered pleas of no contest to operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony; violation of a harassment protection order, a Class 2 misdemeanor; and willful reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor. The other counts against him were dismissed.

For operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, he was sentenced to a term of two years in prison and his driver’s license was revoked for two years. For violation of a protection order, he was sentenced to a term of six months in prison. For willful reckless driving, he was sentenced to three months in prison and his driver’s license was revoked for one year. He was also sentenced to a term of seven days in jail and his driver’s license was revoked for six months for the charge of refusal to submit to testing.

All the counts are to be served concurrently.

He was also given credit for 122 days already served in the York County Jail.