McCool man pleads no contest in guns, abuse case

YORK – Jacob Phillips, 30, of McCool Junction has accepted a plea agreement in a case that initially started with six counts of possessing a firearm while being a prohibited person as well as one count of felony child abuse.

This past week, he pleaded no contest to two felonies and the rest of the counts were dismissed.

According to court documents, Phillips has a criminal history that includes a burglary conviction in Fillmore County and a burglary conviction in Cloud County, Kansas. Because of these convictions, he is not allowed to possess firearms, including the ones he is accused of having (according to court documents): a Russian Izhkez rifle, a Marlin XT-22, a J.C. Higgins 20 gauge shotgun, a Westernfield 12 gauge shotgun, a J.C. Higgins 12 gauge shotgun, and a Stevens Model .22.

The case began on a report of possible child abuse and during that investigation it was brought to the attention of sheriff’s deputies that there were guns in Phillips’ residence which would be against the law due to his prior convictions.

The guns were handed over to the sheriff’s department by someone who lived in the residence, according to court documents.

The child abuse charge stemmed from his striking a child and leaving a mark, according to court documents.

This week, Phillips pleaded no contest to committing child abuse intentionally, a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision. He also pleaded no contest to attempt of a Class 1D felony (attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person), which is a Class 2 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

Sentencing has been set for Nov. 28 in the York County District Court.