McCool man gets probation in case involving assault, strangulation

YORK – Charles J. Graham, 30, whose address has been listed in court documents as being Geneva and McCool Junction, has been sentenced to probation in a case involving assault and strangulation of a York woman.

He was sentenced by Judge James Stecker to two years of traditional probation.

According to court documents, the case began when the York Police Department was called to a residence on Iowa Avenue, where a woman said she had been assaulted by Graham.

She said he grabbed her by the arms and threw her onto a bed, which resulted in bruises on her arms.

She said further that later she was in a vehicle with Graham, as they were driving to Geneva. She said he slapped her in the face twice, while driving in York.

And “somewhere near McCool Junction, in York County, he reached from the driver’s seat with his left hand and began to choke her. She did have bruises on both sides of her neck, consistent with hands being placed on it and squeezing,” officers said in their affidavit in support of an arrest warrant.

Further, the victim said when they returned to her residence in York, Graham “head-butted her,” and officers could see a bump on her head.