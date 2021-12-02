McCool man gets jail time for possession, assault

YORK – Charles J. Graham, 32, whose address has been listed in court documents as being Geneva and McCool Junction, has been sentenced to jail in cases involving assault and strangulation of a York woman, as well as being in possession of methamphetamine.

He had earlier been sentenced to probation in both cases, but probation was revoked because of his non-compliance and he was before Judge James Stecker in York County District Court this past week to be re-sentenced.

According to court documents, the assault case began when the York Police Department was called to a residence on Iowa Avenue, where a woman said she had been assaulted by Graham.

She said he grabbed her by the arms and threw her onto a bed, which resulted in bruises on her arms.

She said further that later she was in a vehicle with Graham, as they were driving to Geneva. She said he slapped her in the face twice, while driving in York.

And “somewhere near McCool Junction, in York County, he reached from the driver’s seat with his left hand and began to choke her. She did have bruises on both sides of her neck, consistent with hands being placed on it and squeezing,” officers said in their affidavit in support of an arrest warrant.