McCool man gets jail time for possession, assault

YORK – Charles J. Graham, 32, whose address has been listed in court documents as being Geneva and McCool Junction, has been sentenced to jail in cases involving assault and strangulation of a York woman, as well as being in possession of methamphetamine.
He had earlier been sentenced to probation in both cases, but probation was revoked because of his non-compliance and he was before Judge James Stecker in York County District Court this past week to be re-sentenced.
According to court documents, the assault case began when the York Police Department was called to a residence on Iowa Avenue, where a woman said she had been assaulted by Graham.
She said he grabbed her by the arms and threw her onto a bed, which resulted in bruises on her arms.
She said further that later she was in a vehicle with Graham, as they were driving to Geneva. She said he slapped her in the face twice, while driving in York.
And “somewhere near McCool Junction, in York County, he reached from the driver’s seat with his left hand and began to choke her. She did have bruises on both sides of her neck, consistent with hands being placed on it and squeezing,” officers said in their affidavit in support of an arrest warrant.
Further, the victim said when they returned to her residence in York, Graham “head-butted her,” and officers could see a bump on her head.
The York County Sheriff’s Department also participated in this investigation, as part of the assault took place in the county’s jurisdiction.
He was re-sentenced to a term of six months of jail with credit for 25 days already served.
Regarding a second case involving possession of methamphetamine, which was amended to attempted possession, he was sentenced to a term of six months in jail, to be served consecutively with the first sentence.
So his entire sentence will be one year in jail with credit for 25 days on the first count and 53 days on the second.