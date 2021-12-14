McCool man changes plea in case involving flight to avoid arrest, protection order violation

They said a pursuit ensued. “The vehicle got to the end of Lakeview Road and made a U-turn heading back westbound before turning south on Highway 81,” the affidavit says. “The vehicle proceeded southbound on Highway 81 at speeds in excess of 100 mph, swerving around vehicles and going southbound in the northbound lanes for one mile. The vehicle then turned east onto Road 3 at a high speed. This vehicle pursuit lasted more than 50 minutes, driving through the southeast corner of York County. The driver twice drove off the roadway in fields and into someone’s yard. The driver attempted to strike my cruiser three times by stopping then reversing. There was a passenger in the front seat who on multiple occasions attempted to exit the vehicle while in motion. Each time they would try to exit, the driver would swerve causing the door to close. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol successfully deployed stop sticks twice rendering the vehicle inoperable on Road M between Roads 8 and 7. At this location, officers conducted a felony stop with duty weapons pointed in the direction of the driver.