McCool man accused of illegally possessing guns, committing child abuse

YORK – Jacob Phillips, 30, of McCool Junction has been formally charged with six counts of possessing a firearm while being a prohibited person as well as one count of felony child abuse.

This past week, he pleaded not guilty to all seven felony counts against him.

Phillips has a criminal history that includes a burglary conviction in Fillmore County and a burglary conviction in Cloud County, Kansas. Because of these convictions, he is not allowed to possess firearms, including the ones he is accused of having (according to court documents): a Russian Izhkez rifle, a Marlin XT-22, a J.C. Higgins 20 gauge shotgun, a Westernfield 12 gauge shotgun, a J.C. Higgins 12 gauge shotgun, and a Stevens Model .22.

The case began on a report of possible child abuse and during that investigation it was brought to the attention of sheriff’s deputies that there were allegedly guns in Phillips’ residence which would be against the law due to his prior convictions.

The guns were handed over to the sheriff’s department by someone who lived in the residence, according to court documents.

Phillips is facing a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison for each of the firearm charges, if convicted, because each is a Class 1D felony. He is also facing a Class 3A felony for the child abuse allegation stemming from him allegedly striking a child and leaving a mark.

Now that his arraignment has been held in York County District Court, a jury trial has been set for late October.