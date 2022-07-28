McCool Junction United Methodist Church celebrates 150 years

McCOOL JUNCTION -- On Sunday, Aug. 31, the church family of the United Methodist Church (UMC) in McCool will be honoring 150 years of ministry and tradition.

Pastor Monica Magoola of UMC said, “I am incredible honored to serve as McCool Junction UMC’s pastor as we celebrate the 150th church anniversary. For many generations, the McCool Junction UMC has poured the love of God into its local community. This congregation is such a loving and family-oriented church and is a critical part of the social health of the McCool Junction community.”

Since it was established, UMC has offered a variety of programs and services for the adults and children including the Vacation Bible School, after school program WLC (Work for Christ, Live our Faith, and Care for each other), Adopt a Family during Thanksgiving, offering communion services to Fairview Manor in Fairmont, and donating to back to the backpack and milk programs in McCool.

The continuous servant leadership in the community is what makes the church special to its community members.

Mary Plock, member of the UMC said, “Every year for Thanksgiving, we sponsor a family for our Adopt a Family program. Everyone pitches in ⁠— from the turkey down to the dessert. It’s impressive.”

Along with its Adopt a Family program, the church has the “Penny Jar,” The idea was thought of by Alene (Blondie) Plock to raise funds for local missions. Any change that is collected during children’s time at the Sunday service goes towards the following missions: Epworth Village, Living Water Rescue Mission, Living Hope in Omaha and Talita Cumi Children’s Home in Bolivia.

Everyone who walks through the doors of the McCool UMC gets treated like family.

Niecy Davis, a member of church said, “I came here in 1977 as a bride and I can remember the church was so welcoming. They encouraged me to get very active in the United Methodist Women group, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.”

Plock said she made a lot of fond memories too, watching her grandchildren be baptized there and seeing her good friend and former member Jenice Epp become a pastor.

Church members Sylvia Tyser, Paul Underwood and Ryan Underwood shared how the United Methodist Church is a core group with a strong faith in God that held themselves together through many challenges thrown at them like having four ministers in one year to going through the pandemic together. They have stood strong and cared for one another through good and bad times.

Magoola said, “Many of our families have been baptized here, were wed here and celebrated the lives of their loved ones here! God brings us laughter when the sun shines on our faces and He is our hope when life gets tough. Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the unchanging compassion of our God and we anticipate his mercies to be felt among us for many more years to come.”

Magoola and the church family of UMC invites the public to an open house at the church which will be held on Sunday, July 31, from 3-4:30 p.m., at 109 S. Pennsylvania Avenue in McCool.

***

The history of the McCool Junction United Methodist Church

The United Methodist Church(UMC) of McCool has undergone multiple transformations since it was established 150 years ago.

According to the church directory, the McCool UMC represents a union of churches coming together: the Bethel United Brethren (BUB) Church, the Parsel Church and the McCool Methodist Church.

The first church established was BUB in 1868 organized by Rev W.P. Caldwell. Six families met in a sod dugout close to the Blue River in McCool. Meetings moved from a sod dugout to a log school house until a frame church was built and completed. In April of 1879, Bishop Milton Wright, father of the Wright Brothers, gave a dedication to the newly built church.

At the same time, the Rev. Simeon Austin was assembling a Sunday school class called the “Pursel class” in 1872. The class was held every Sunday in a log cabin on the eastern side of McCool.

Eventually, they moved services from a log cabin to a schoolhouse, until they could build a church of their own. By 1890, they had built a frame church and moved it to McCool. The plot of land alone was $10.

In 1872, the First Methodist Episcopal was organizing its very first “Fairview classes'' at a sod schoolhouse west of McCool. Then in 1878, a frame church was built on a farm for classes.

The congregation then split into Lushton and McCool congregations. The McCool Methodist congregation continued worship at the Baptist church north of McCool and the McFadden School house at the train depot in McCool until their church was built in 1906.

In 1946, the Bethel Church and Parsel Church united to become the Evangelical United Brethren (EUB). Finally on January 26, 1969, the McCool Methodist Church united with McCool’s EUB and formed the McCool UMC.

Former Pastor, Rev. D.V. Herrick shared a few words about the flourishing church when he wrote the following quote in a journal in the early 1950s: “The McCool Church has had its ups and downs. It has shared in the prosperity and adversity of its people. It has had seasons of revival and recession. Along with other phases of rural life, it has felt the heavy migration of population from country to city. But for many years, it has been recognized as a valuable force in the moral and spiritual life of the community.”