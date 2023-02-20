MCCOOL JUNCTION -- The Clay Real Livin’ the Dream animal lab was full of moo-vement Monday morning as little visitors came and went to get the full agricultural experience.

To open National FFA week every year, McCool’s FFA chapter opens the lab for the community, pre-school and elementary school students to interact with animals including chickens, goats, sheep, fish, turtles, guinea pigs, cattle, pigs, rabbits and the list goes on.

In 2015, the animal lab was built in memory of Clay Real, a former student of McCool Junction. As the story has been told, Real was on his way home from an FFA event with York FFA Advisor Jason Hirschfeld when he had the opportunity to see the live animal lab at the York High School.

He brought the idea to McCool FFA Advisor Dana Hall. To Clay, that was his “dream.” He saw the benefits of having an animal lab and always talked about it even after graduating high school.

When Clay passed before he could make his dream into a reality, the Real family of McCool donated $15,000 to the McCool Junction FFA chapter through the FFA “I believe in the Future of Ag Campaign.” The chapter received an additional $1,500, and in matching funds $1,000 for a winning video entry.

Through community support of monetary donations, material donations, volunteer hours and animals, the animal lab was built in an empty filling station sitting across from the school.

Hall, who has been serving as an advisor for 16 years, has played an integral role in educating students about animals, animal care and how their food gets from farm to table. Hall said they have new additions to animal lab this year.

Hall said, “When we went to the National FFA Convention this past fall, we visited a place called Ozark Fisheries in Indiana. They raise coy, goldfish, crayfish, snails, bullfrogs and tadpoles, so we talked to them there and then we called them last week about getting one of each. The neat part about these bullfrogs is by the time these freshmen and sophomores become seniors, the bullfrogs are going to be full grown.”

They also have an additional bearded dragon, by the name of Cheeto in memory of Bill and Tressa Beckler’s son, Victor Beckler, who passed away last spring. The bearded dragon is named Cheeto because he has specs of orange pigment around one of his eyes.

Hall said, “Hopefully this will provide healing for Victor’s family knowing that his bearded dragon is here with all of these kids and he is well loved. The kids are having a lot of fun with him.”

Over the years, the animal lab has served its purpose in teaching kids the lifespan of these animals, big and small. Some students are lucky enough to see chickens hatch, observe the ultra sounds of sheep or see a new litter of piglets being born.

Sophomore Bailey Hall shared, “Having petting zoos open to the public helps a lot because you have the younger generation going to school and watching the older students take care of the animals. This lab gives people something to look forward to as they get older. FFA is not just about animals and food though. In FFA, you’re meeting a lot of different people, you’re exploring your interests, and you’re exploring the opportunities that are out there in ag. There are many of opportunities in agriculture, not just the livestock industry.”

Sophomore Dakota Wollenburg agrees. Wollenburg shared, “People are getting a real world experience here. You see things from a different perspective and you learn what hard work looks like. This lab gives kids, who live in town, the experience of working with animals, doing chores and learning how to water and feed the animals.”

All week, the McCool high school students will be celebrating National FFA Week with dress up days, FFA trivia and fun activities.

On Tuesday, there will be a teacher, staff and school board appreciation breakfast along with a junior high root beer float party. Tuesday is red, white and blue day, so the students are encouraged to wear the colors of the American flag. Hall said, “Ag is the backbone of America.”

FFA members will spend Wednesday at the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic. Official dress will be required for those who attend. For those not attending, it is a blue and gold dress up day.

Thursday is “wear your favorite tractor brand.” Hall said they may have to postpone the traditional Drive Your Tractor to School Day depending on the weather.

Friday is official dress day and there will be an FFA pizza party during lunch.

Bailey said she looks forward to the week, and educating the future generation of what it means to be in FFA.

“As an FFA chapter, it is our responsibility to keep the town, community and future generations informed on what agriculture is all about.”