McCool Junction celebrates one year in the new station

McCOOL JUNCTION -- After several years of meeting, planning and building, the McCool Junction Fire Department is making great use of their new fire station which was completed last September.

The station, large enough to host over 100 occupants, has office space, four vehicle ports, restrooms, a meeting room, and storage space, for all of their updated medical and fire equipment.

The fire station serves many other purposes. The department held their first annual rib feed, where they served over 300 people at Mustang Round-Up. During storm season, the community utilizes it as a storm shelter. The building also serves educational purposes for the McCool Junction elementary.

Matzner said, “Every year in October, classes will come through and do a station tour for Fire Safety Month. It’s been a dry year or two, so the more the younger generations are taught, the more it will pay off in the long run in case anything were to happen.”

In addition to providing educational opportunities, Matzner said they offer the public smoke detector checks and will change any batteries that need to be replaced.

As far as training goes, they are up to date on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training. Now that they are in the new building, they meet on the last Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m.

The department has 16 members on board including four emergency medical technicians: Randy Barnes, Jake Matzner, Stacy Toms and Tony Walters. This year, they had two retirements and a couple of people moving away.

“We’re always looking for new members,” said Matzner.

On average, they handle between 25 to 30 calls a year, with 90% of their calls beings related to medical.

Matzner said they send at least one of their EMTs out with the rest of fire department on every call.

“When someone calls 911, they know they are going to get the best, professional, and courteous service,” said Matzner. “We are there to protect life first and we’ll worry about the destruction later.”