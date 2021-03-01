McCool hires new principal, superintendent

McCOOL JUNCTION– McCool Junction Public Schools will have a shift in leadership and a new face occupying the main office as of 2021-2022 school year.

Cody Wallinger has been hired by the district to fill the position of K-12 principal. Current principal Dade McDonald will shift into the role of school superintendent.

Wallinger has taught at St. Joseph Catholic School since 2015. He currently teaches junior high social studies at St. Joseph and is co-athletic director. Wallinger is a 2006 graduate of Diller-Odell High School. McCool’s new hire comes from a family of educators, both of his parents having decades-long careers teaching.

Following high school graduation, he studied at Peru State College, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education specializing in 7-12 history. Wallinger continued his education further, completing philosophical studies at Saint Gregory the Great Seminary in Seward 2012-2014. In 2020 Wallinger graduated from Wayne State College with a Master of Science in Education - School Administration.

Throughout Wallinger’s career in education, he has amassed experience coaching football, boys’ basketball and girls’ soccer.