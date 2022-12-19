McCool High School student killed in accident near Fairmont

FAIRMONT – Jordan Tol, 16, of Fairmont, was killed Sunday morning, Dec. 18, in a crash involving his car and a semi-truck.

According to the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Department, their office was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident in the area of County Road E and Highway 81, just north of Fairmont.

The FSO says “the preliminary investigation indicates that a 2003 Buick LeSabre attempted to turn right onto Highway 81. The driver of the LeSabre failed to see a 2016 Peterbilt semi traveling northbound, approaching County Road E. As the 2003 Buick LeSabre pulled out in front of the 2016 Peterbilt, onto Highway 81, it was struck on the driver’s side. After colliding, the semi pushed the car across both lanes of traffic and entered a field west of Highway 81.”

Fillmore County investigators said the sole occupant, driver and fatality victim was identified as Tol, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the semi, who was not injured, was identified as Mark Dreesen, 61, of Brockway, Montana.

Fire and rescue units from the Fairmont Fire and Rescue Department responded to and assisted at the crash scene.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers, along with the Carrier Enforcement Division, assisted with the investigation.

FSO officials indicated that seatbelts were not in use and airbags were deployed at the time of the collision, in the Buick LeSabre.

The crash remains under investigation by the FSO and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Tol was a student at McCool Public High School. On Monday morning, the McCool School administration announced they would “be providing support for students and staff in the coming days” as they are coping with this tragedy.