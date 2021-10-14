 Skip to main content
McCool graduation named Doane Homecoming Queen
McCool graduation named Doane Homecoming Queen

Ciera Wilkinson

CRETE – Ciera Wilkinson, a graduate of McCool Junction High School, has been crowned as the 2021 Doane University Homecoming Queen.

The Doane Royalty couple is crowned on Friday night of Homecoming Week and then they make a special appearance at half-time of the Saturday football game.

Wilkinson is the daughter of Andy and Nicole Wilkinson of McCool Junction. She is double majoring in elementary and special education. She plans to pursue a teaching career somewhere in the Omaha or Lincoln area while getting her master’s degree in counseling. Her extracurricular activities include being the Phi Sigma Tau president, and being a member of the Student Education Association and the Spanish Club.

