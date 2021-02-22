McCool FFA kicks off FFA Week hosting visitors

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students are doing more than observing. “They’ll get to do things with vaccinating, doing ear notches – learning about those things, too,” Hall said. Students are also getting experience with a bottle calf, as one of two calves delivered by c-section was rejected by its mother. Typically chicks occupy part of the facility, but recent cold weather caused a delay. The temperatures were so cold, the hatchery decided not to send the chicks just yet. “We’re kind of bummed because we usually have chicks,” Hall said. “That’s always a highlight.”

Besides baby animals, another new occupant of the barn was unveiled: artwork honoring Real, a dedicated McCool FFA student who several years ago died unexpectedly but a few days into college. “It’s an honor to keep his legacy going,” Hall said of her former student. The structure made possible Real’s dream of bringing a special facet of agriculture to students – and the community. Before the barnyard, it was much more difficult to have livestock open houses, Hall said. “We used to set up pens in the [school’s] shop,” she said. This involved bringing gates from the fairgrounds, and plenty of other preparation. Having their own building makes sharing animal science much easier.