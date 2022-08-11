McCool farm earns the 100-year Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award

YORK – Five miles east of McCool Junction lays an 80-acre farm that has maintained ownership within a single family for 100 years.

Currently deeded to the Alvin and Sandra Blankenship Trust, the 80 was originally acquired in 1922 by William C. and Amelia Smith. Today, 77 acres remain of which 72 are actively farmed.

Fred and Lena (Smith) Whitemore, she the daughter of William and Amelia, obtained ownership in 1952. Following in order of succession were Frank and Jean Whitmore in 1969. Frank was grandson to William and Amelia and the son of Fred and Lena.

When Frank Whitemore returned from service in World War II, he lived on and farmed the 80 acres, plus other farmland with wife Jean. Their son, Steve Whitemore, helped farm the land until Frank suffered a stroke and could not continue.

As a result Steve Whitemore and Sandra (Whitemore) Blankenship, great-grandchildren of William and Amelia, children of Frank and Jean became owners in 2011 followed in 2020 by Alvin and Sandra (Whitemore) Blankenship. Sandra is a great-grandchild of William and Amelia and daughter to Frank and Jean.

The family expressed thanks to Aksarben, Nebraska Farm Bureau and the York County Fair Board, “… for their efforts to recognize families who have kept farmland in the family. We are thankful for our great-grandparents, grandparents and parents who worked hard and suffered through many setbacks, but were still able to hold onto their land.”