Mayor to bring recommendation for council appointment Thursday night

YORK – As of now, York Mayor Barry Redfern is scheduled to bring forward the name of the person he is recommending to fill the vacancy on the city council.
This vacancy was created by the resignation of former councilman Clarence Hoffman.
It is up to the mayor to bring forward a recommendation for the appointment. The council has to give its approval.
If the person is approved, he or she will fulfill the duties of that council term. That particular term will run through 2024.
This is scheduled to be part of the agenda for the council’s regular meeting, Thursday night, Aug. 5.
Also on Thursday night’s agenda:
• The council will hold a public hearing to consider amending the A-L Agricultural Zone to allow “public events that may or may not involve the payment of admission fees, to include but not be limited to outdoor arenas, tracks, concession buildings, restrooms, offices, spectator stands, livestock stables and parking lots and areas by special permit.” The planning commission already heard the proposal and is sending forward a recommendation for passage. This comes as an application has been made by a non-profit corporation in York to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for live horse racing (with no decision yet being made by the state commission). The matter before the council does not pertain to that particular project – this would just make it possible to allow such a venue in that type of zone, by special permit, should an application come forward in the future.
• Another public hearing will be held regarding the closure of the existing downtown revitalization project. The project, in its second phase, is now coming to an end. This would just signify that the project was successfully completed with all the granted money being allocated and utilized. It should be noted it is likely the city will apply for a third phase in the future.
• The council will consider approving Krystal Carter as the manager of the liquor license for the two Casey’s stores in York, at 115 East Nobes Road and 1822 North Lincoln Avenue.
• Owners of adjoining properties have signed a petition asking for the vacation of an alley between Lots 8 and 9 and 6 and 7 in Block 64 of Original Town. The council will also have to suspend the rules if they want to have immediate approval of the vacation.
• A settlement will be discussed regarding a disputed matter between Nemaha Landscape Construction, the City of York and Benesch, at a cost to the city of $15,000. This matter became a lawsuit regarding work at the ballfield complex, when it was constructed.
• The council will also consider ordinances that would: require a permit to tap into the water and/or sanitary sewer system along with tapping fees; require connections for utility service under the supervision of the director of public works; and prohibit the resale of utility services except by the permission of the director of public works.