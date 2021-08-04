Mayor to bring recommendation for council appointment Thursday night

• The council will hold a public hearing to consider amending the A-L Agricultural Zone to allow “public events that may or may not involve the payment of admission fees, to include but not be limited to outdoor arenas, tracks, concession buildings, restrooms, offices, spectator stands, livestock stables and parking lots and areas by special permit.” The planning commission already heard the proposal and is sending forward a recommendation for passage. This comes as an application has been made by a non-profit corporation in York to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for live horse racing (with no decision yet being made by the state commission). The matter before the council does not pertain to that particular project – this would just make it possible to allow such a venue in that type of zone, by special permit, should an application come forward in the future.