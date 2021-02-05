Mayor, council discuss residency requirements for department heads

“This isn’t on the agenda tonight to approve any policy, I just want to discuss this, have everyone think about this and maybe make some decisions in the near future,” Redfern told the council. “We have a number of hires to make and we need some guidelines. It’s hard to find people and it’s been difficult, and we have people who live in towns around York. And I know there are some strong feelings that some department heads should live in York. But what exactly does that mean – does that mean living in York, or York County, or 20 minutes away? What does York area mean? And should we have a waiver period – so if they are hired, they have to live in this area within a certain amount of time? What if they want to move their family to an acreage in the country and they are 10 minutes out of town? I want to represent you, the council, as to what you want and also we want to be forthright with candidates about what we expect. We can talk tonight, then we can write something up and bring it all back to you.”