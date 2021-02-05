Mayor, council discuss residency requirements for department heads

YORK – Should certain city department heads be required to live inside city limits, or maybe in York County, or maybe within a certain distance?
That question was a point of discussion Thursday night when the mayor and city council met in regular session.
Moving forward, with a number of department head positions open and needing to be filled, and with some qualified candidates in the wings, Mayor Barry Redfern said he wanted to have the discussion.
“This isn’t on the agenda tonight to approve any policy, I just want to discuss this, have everyone think about this and maybe make some decisions in the near future,” Redfern told the council. “We have a number of hires to make and we need some guidelines. It’s hard to find people and it’s been difficult, and we have people who live in towns around York. And I know there are some strong feelings that some department heads should live in York. But what exactly does that mean – does that mean living in York, or York County, or 20 minutes away? What does York area mean? And should we have a waiver period – so if they are hired, they have to live in this area within a certain amount of time? What if they want to move their family to an acreage in the country and they are 10 minutes out of town? I want to represent you, the council, as to what you want and also we want to be forthright with candidates about what we expect. We can talk tonight, then we can write something up and bring it all back to you.”
“I think it’s very important that we are all on the same page,” said Councilman Tony North. “It’s important that we all know what we want and that people know what is expected.”
Councilman Jerry Wilkinson said he felt that some department heads would need to live in the York area so they could respond quickly if there are emergencies, and he felt that if the city taxpayers are paying them, those individuals should also be participating financially in the community. “But I also know there are some people who are very qualified for some of these positions but don’t live here yet – maybe we could meet in the middle and set a one-year guideline.”
“My question is if they live in a town nearby, like McCool Junction, or five miles out of town, would that qualify? We have people who live in surrounding towns,” the mayor said.
“The response time to the office that Jean (City Clerk Thiele) gave us was valuable,” Wilkinson said. “And I think the response times for different positions would obviously be different – like what would be required between an HR person and someone in emergency services.”
“I think the goal is that we want them to live here, we don’t want that to go away,” Redfern said. “But then sometimes things come up, like if they have to live elsewhere because they are caregivers for their parents, as an example.”
Councilmember Sheila Hubbard said she wants department heads to live here, but she also acknowledged that consideration would have to be given to the fact that a candidate for a position might also have a wage-earning spouse who already has employment elsewhere and they would have to consider living somewhere between the two places, as an example.
“Or maybe they are a family who has or wants to have livestock and they want to live out in the country, just as another example,” Hubbard said. “And we need the best person for the job we can get.”
Redfern said many people in today’s society are accustomed to commuting to work and can do so. “We just have to be careful how far we take it.”
Redfern added that he attended a Nebraska League of Municipalities mayors’ meeting, during which this topic was discussed. “And many were hesitant to make too many restrictions when trying to find good employees. It’s a tough topic. If this isn’t resolved tonight, that’s OK. And maybe after this discussion, we will get feedback from the people. I want to represent you and what you want as we talk with department head candidates. I’d like you to tell me where you stand so you are represented correctly. And yes, in some of the situations there could be some flexibility, due to the job requirements. We could give waivers of time and for certain circumstances.”
“Could we offer a base pay and then an incentive to live here?” said Wilkinson. “And do they have to go through a trial period anyway?”
York City Administrator Joe Frei said all positions go through a six-month probation period.
“I feel hesitant to have requirements, I don’t mind incentives,” Hubbard said.
“You could be anywhere in York County and get here in 30 minutes,” said Councilman Scott VanEsch. “If it is an important position, you need to be able to get here in that timeframe.”
“And then if they live in Seward, let’s say, would that still be good, for some positions?” Redfern asked.
“Yes, all the positions and the requirements are different from each other,” VanEsch responded.
“I want to have your thoughts about this and we will talk about this again,” Redfern said to the council.