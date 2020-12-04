Mayor, city council members take oath of office

YORK – Barry Redfern has been sworn in as mayor of York – and Matt Wagner, Jerry Wilkinson and Clarence Hoffman have been sworn in as city council members.

The oath of office was administered by York City Clerk Jean Thiele prior to the regular meeting of the council Thursday night.

There was to be a fourth council member sworn in, but that couldn’t happen because that elected person – Steve Postier – is not currently a resident of the city of York.

Mayor Barry Redfern then declared that seat vacant and said he will be bringing forward a recommendation to the council as to who he believes should fill that seat. The decision, however, comes down to the council and a majority vote.

“My intention is to bring to the council a candidate for their consideration at the next meeting,” Redfern said.

That meeting will be held Dec. 17.

“Also at that time, we will have our reorganizational meeting,” Redfern explained. “We will choose a president and vice-president of the council and we will make our committee assignments.”