May Lillian (Simonson) Mettenbrink, 99, of Grand Island died peacefully July 27, 2023, at Tiffany Square Care Center.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island with the Rev. Adam Snoberger officiating. Burial will follow in the Grand Island Cemetery.

A visitation with the family will be from 5 to7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran School or Heartland Lutheran High School.

May was born April 1, 1924, near Worms in Merrick County to Onen and Hedwig (Hattie Wagner) Simonson. On Sept. 16, 1945, she married Robert Mettenbrink Sr. at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. They lived their entire lives on the family farm north of Grand Island. Robert died Nov. 17, 2009.

May loved spending time sewing, gardening and canning, raising chickens, growing flowers and caring for her children. She will be remembered for her kindness and for the great love she had for her entire family.

Survivors include her six children and their spouses, Jim and Lena Mettenbrink of Brookings, S.D., Rose Mary and Dean Ringlein of Kearney, Bob and Diane Mettenbrink Jr. of Grand Island, Dave and Bernice Mettenbrink of York, Tom and Karen Mettenbrink of Grand Island and Steve and Mary Mettenbrink of Grand Island.

Other survivors include her grandchildren, Amy (Justin) Johnson of Lincoln and their eight children, and Lisa (Aaron) Tvrdy of Chicago, Ill. and their two children, along with many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.