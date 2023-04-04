Max A. Bachman, 70, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at home. A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 18, 2023 at Apfel Funeral Home with Derek Apfel officiating. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details to follow.
Max Bachman
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
YORK – Tyrannosaurus Rex Gold of York has filed a lawsuit in small claims court, asking for $3,900 in damages because a York Police officer al…
Timothy Sullivan D.V.M. needed a new home for his companion animal clinic as he had lost the lease on the building he had occupied in Aurora f…
YORK – Lauren Bauer of rural Polk has been charged with two Class 1D felonies, both charging he was in possession of firearms despite being a …
A cigarette butt left at the scene linked man to burglary in York County and the theft of a pickup as well as irrigation pipe.
YORK – Tyrannosaurus Rex Gold of York filed a lawsuit in small claims court, asking for $3,900 in damages because a York Police officer allege…