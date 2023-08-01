August 18, 2003 – July 27, 2023

Matthew Patrick Leach, age 19 of Lincoln, died Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Lincoln. He was born on August 18, 2003 to Chad Leach and Jodee (Spanjers) Leach in Omaha.

He was a member of unified sports, and thoroughly enjoyed watching YouTube videos, shopping on eBay, fixing toy cars and changing the batteries. He loved looking at photos of his family and friends, playing with his beloved dogs, Eddie and Quincy, and he loved school, his friends, and his teachers. Matthew was habitually happy and was always smiling. Everyone was welcome into his world and he made them feel loved.

He is survived by his mother, Jodee Spanjers Leach; father, Chad Leach; sister, Erin Leach all of Lincoln; grandparents, Pat (Karen) Leach of Benedict and John (Karen) Ragland of Lake Ozark, Mo.; many aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Peter (Mary Dee) Spanjers.

Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, August 7, 2023 at Metz Chapel in York with the Reverend Father John Sullivan officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in York. Visitation will be held on Monday at Metz Chapel from 12:30 — 1:30 p.m. with the family greeting friends at that time. Rosary will be said at 1:30 p.m. Matthew has been cremated, no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.