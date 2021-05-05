Massachusetts man ordered to pay $7,500 in drug case

YORK – Nathan J. Janisieski, 28, of Southwick, Mass., has been ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution after being caught with more than a pound of high grade marijuana in York County.

He was arrested by the York County Sheriff’s Department after a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Janisieski was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony; no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; and possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony.

The three felonies were modified into one count of attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor, due to a plea agreement.

In return for the change of plea, the rest of the charges were dropped.

This past week, he was sentenced in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.

Besides having to pay $7,500 (which will go in to the county’s drug fund for law enforcement uses), he was also sentenced to 30 days in the county jail to be served immediately.