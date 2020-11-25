Mask mandate in York will take effect next Monday

Dr. Jill Fickenscher, a physician in York, asked the board “to help us in healthcare, to get through this together. The numbers are alarming and are rising. And the number of deaths will follow those numbers. We are in a dangerous time of this pandemic. There is hope on the horizon, but we could be waiting for months. We know that masks work – the schools have done an excellent job with masks and it works.”

One individual in the crowd asked for the mandate to not be passed – saying that the mandate “would not be enforceable and would be ineffective.” He also said he wished the city council members would vote on the matter as they have been elected – and only two of the five members of the board of health were elected officials. He also suggested perhaps a special election of the people could take place, in order to make this decision.

York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew spoke in favor of the mandate – citing that mask usage among students in the district has helped the schools stay open.

York County Development Corporation Director Lisa Hurley also spoke in favor of the mandate. She said she was only speaking on her own behalf and not as a representative of YCDC.